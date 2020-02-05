With the prime minister Scott Morrison There’s no shortage of people who want to line up and cut their pound of flesh out of the slinging prime minister when they run from the pillar to the post for a historically shitty January, resulting in some fairly panicked newspapers for the Liberal Party. The newest is Rose Byrnewho recently dragged Morrison into the dirt in an interview.

In a far-reaching play about Byrne and her longtime partner Bobby Cannavale For NY Mag, Byrne’s attention was focused on her home and the devastating bushfires that have devastated the country in recent months.

When Byrne realized that her two children with Cannavale “will always have a relationship with Australia,” she turned to the bushfires and the surreal experience of watching helplessly from half the world.

“It is surreal to be away and read about your home country and it is devastating to see that people are losing their lives and animals,” said Byrne.

From there, Byrne switched the blowtorch directly on to the Prime Minister and described him as the “most toneless shit [Prime Minister]” she has ever seen. Then she went ahead and made it clear that the bushfires were “a climate crisis” and that Morrison “won’t do it” before closing with the most pungent mum line of all and declaring, “He’s a real piece of work.” This one.”

The hardest breath, not to be angry, only disappointed. The biggest stitch of all.

Byrne and Cannavale often visit Australia with their two young children, but make a permanent home in Brooklyn.

