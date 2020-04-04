Rose Completely Recovered from Coronavirus Donates $ 1 Million to Relief Efforts

Pink superstar pop says she has fully recovered two weeks after being positive for coronavirus. The Grammy-winning singer also pledged $ 1 million to various recovery efforts.

“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson and I, had symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive,” said the crooner. from California in a long social media post to his 7 million followers. “My family was already moving home and we continued for the last two weeks following our doctor’s instructions. A few days ago we tried again and now we are luckily negative. “

The “What About Us” singer called for a wider availability of virus evidence that has claimed the lives of over 7,100 Americans and infected more than 278,000.

“In an effort to support increasingly struggling healthcare professionals for the first time, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Temple Temple Philadelphia Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked during 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center, “said Pink. “Additionally, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles COVID-19 Emergency Crisis Fund.”

“THANK YOU to all our healthcare professionals and to all countries around the world who work so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! The following two weeks are crucial – please stay home, “he concluded.

Pink is just the latest celebrity to reveal that they have recovered from the deadly disease. Singer-songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles, on Friday, told her fans she had the coronavirus, but has since “fully recovered”. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, announced similar news last week. “I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given me and my continued good health, even now as a survivor of COVID 19,” said Wilson.

