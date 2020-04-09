Rose Leslie jealous of Angelina Jolie working with Kit Harington?

It is Rose Leslie jealous of Angelina Jolie working with her husband Kit Harington? This absurd rumor is being pushed by a tabloid this week, but it’s simply not true. Gossip Cop can correct the claim.

“Kit’s wife fears Angie’s games!” Read a headline at the latest National Enquirer. According to “sources” who speak to the unreliable tabloid, Leslie is worried about how long her husband and “man-hungry” Jolie are together. As Jolie and Harington “hit the road” to promote their new movie, The Eternals, the thought of “weeks together” is allegedly “scary” for the Downton Abbey actress.

“Everyone knows Angie has a man’s bow – and Kit is just her type!” a “privileged” assumption says output. “They’ll be sharing long days on the road, staying in the same hotels and taking a lot of downtime together,” continues the dubious tipster, adding, “it’s very close to Rose’s taste!” The tabloid adds that the Game of Thrones star was spotted without his wife on the red carpet at the 2019. The “Rose trusts Kit, but it’s Angie’s reputation that she struggles with,” the insider concludes. “She knows she stole Brad Pitt from under Jennifer Aniston’s nose.”

It seems like this story was written several months ago and the Enquirer forgot to publish it until now. Gossip Cop you can only delete the story, but you really don’t need us for it. First, last week it was announced that the release date of The Eternals had been pushed from November 6 to February 12, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is too soon to make a press tour. Second, even if it hadn’t been pushed back, by any means, given the virus, the cast members of the film would be “hitting the road” on press visits together. Traveling and being close to others is not considered a social detachment.

Also, it is strange that the newspaper featured Kit Harington walking the red carpet solo at the Emmys, an event that is already half a year old. For the record, Leslie had to skip that ceremony because of work commitments, not tensions with her husband. In January, he joined Harington at the most recent Golden Globes in January. Leslie’s spokesperson confirmed Gossip Cop that the newspaper’s statement is incorrect: Rose Leslie does not care about her husband spending time with Jolie.

It should be noted that Angelina Jolie’s alleged “reputation” as a villain is largely due to vicious cadres like this that continue to push the narrative that she is a seductress. Gossip Cop has debunked many stories that follow this theme, from November’s Us Weekly claim that Jolie was “torturing” Brad Pitt with mind games and public disgust to last month’s nasty Women’s Day report that she was reigning her battle. custody with Pitt after his “reunion.” “With Jennifer Aniston, to Heat’s false theory that he was ‘plotting’ to win an Oscar for stealing the spotlight from Brad Pitt after his own victory. These insulting stories are nothing but feeble attempts by the gossip industry to sell magazines.