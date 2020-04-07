Rose McGowan has called Joe Biden a fraud for Alyssa Milano for dismissing a sexual assault case!

It’s sad that even sisters fight like that, even TV sisters. but Rose McGowan to Alyssa Milano not so small; These are really serious things.

It’s been a long time since the wonderful couple embraced Alyssa Time is up – An organization called Rose called it “an example of Hollywood training.” The Screaming Actress was one of the first women to be publicly accused Harvey Weinstein Regarding sex, #MeToo said in 2018 that support for the site would be “fake liberal.”

Related: Rose Ben Affleck says she knew everything about Weinstein

Alyssa was at the forefront of this support, following in the footsteps of those accused of wrongdoing and even Brett Cavanaugh hearing after she was accused of rape Christine Blaise FordBayna.

However, speaking of recent counter-statements Joe BidenAlyssa didn’t say a word. Why?

Well, that’s a pretty complicated question, one Alice tried to answer in an interview Andy Cohen Monday. He said:

“I didn’t tell the public about it. If you remember, it took me a long time to talk about Harvey (Weinstein) because we believe women should be trusted … but it’s about checking men out properly. and the cost of checking the situation. It has to be fair in both directions. ”

He continued:

“I’ve been studying this mess for 15 years, and I’m not happy to throw away someone who has been forced to study, study, study. Their investigation has found more evidence. So I’m still silent about it.”

This interview is reproduced in full.

In this video, I explain that I am silent about my complaint with Joe Biden.

I still agree with @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano), April 6, 2020

Rose is one of those people who doesn’t want to be taken lightly. He now calls his co-existence a “fraud.” He tweeted in response to Alice’s interview.

“You are a liar. It’s about keeping the media accountable. After you told Trump and Cavanaugh, “Trust the victims,” ​​you are lying. You have always been a liar. Corrupt DNC ​​is involved in Tara Reed’s smear work. Shy ”

How difficult!

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano at Charmed. / (c) CBS / Netflix

On the one hand, it seems ambiguous not to automatically trust women when such accusations arise; has been the most supported #MeToo fan for the past two years. On the other hand, is there anything about this case? It is true that the media is pushing him away. But why they do it in more detail

Many are quick to accuse the media of trying to protect Biden; supporters of both Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders announced that it would not receive the news. Others said the accused was in trouble.

Related: All the accusations against Trump are taken in a different light

In short, Tara Reade Joe’s polite demeanor was one of many women who said they were uncomfortable, including a woman who said he kissed the back of her head (Biden said he doesn’t remember the incident). In a recent interview last month, however, Reid was even more critical, saying that Biden’s behavior was not too familiar to his acquaintance until he pointed his finger at him, and that he was sexually abused. This led many people to point out that Reade is also a voice supporter Vladimir Putin, Author of an online essay on the Russian president and his international activities:

“President Putin’s genius is that his judo is the ability to mobilize his energy, to use his energy while taking office, and to sacrifice his opponents. At the moment, President Putin is highly valued in America, especially by women. Used in combination with gentleness. His emotional appearance is a reflection of his love and grace in overcoming adversity. “

Eesh. Just as all intelligence agencies (and our allies) have told us how Putin is working to disrupt the 2016 election and work to disrupt it until 2020, so many people have been misled in the media. We know he will support Trump and get Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders (more so because he is theoretically easy to beat). We know that the former KGB agent used plants and misinformation to create suspicion. Suddenly there may be a real secret reason for the accuser. However, does that mean he was not allowed to speak? Or does it ruin his credibility? It is said to be in a difficult position.

What do you think? Rose right? Are Alyssa and others ambivalent about this claim? Or is the source of this story too reliable? Can both be true?

(Photo courtesy of WENN / Instar / Avalon.)