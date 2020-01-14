Rose Parade Clydesdale retires as a therapeutic horse for children and adults with special needs

One of Clydesdale’s iconic horses featured in this year’s Pasadena Rose Parade is now a therapy animal on a ranch for children with special needs. The animal was purchased by express employment professionals in Santa Clarita and donated to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit, charitable organization that provides therapeutic riding for children with special needs.

The horse, named Ex Decker’s Nash, will be trained to be one of the therapy horses. Due to its larger size, the horse will be able to accommodate riders who are not seated alone and must have an instructor behind them and riders too large for small horses.

The equestrian therapy program serves approximately 80 children with special needs each week. “I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Santa Clarita, they helped us to develop our business phenomenally in such a short time, because we were able to make this purchase and offer the horse to Carousel Ranch,” explains Yvonne Rockwell, owner of Express Employment Professionals.

Get more information about Carousel Ranch here: Carousel Ranch

