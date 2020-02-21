[roseanne-barr-heartbroken-right-after-boyfriend-refuses-to-marry-her?]

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

Is Roseanne Barr “forlorn” right after boyfriend Johnny Argent’s ongoing refusal to marry her? That is what 1 tabloid is professing this 7 days in a really absurd posting. Gossip Cop can appropriate it.

Citing very questionable sources, the Globe claims that Barr has “tried every thing to tempt her guy down the aisle — but he will not!” This consists of, allegedly, investing a “fortune” on plastic surgical treatment and getting rid of 230 pounds. Referring to the comedian fairly insultingly as a “three-time-loser-at-marriage,” the tabloid goes on to estimate “sources” who insist Barr has “worked nonstop to be the most effective she can be” and had hoped for a proposal by this issue.

Barr and Argent have been in a partnership for 18 a long time and have lived together on Barr’s farm in Hawaii for 13, but the suspicious source statements she wants much more. “They are extremely lively — particularly in the bedroom,” the source states, “but for some cause he just cannot quite say, ‘Will you marry me?’”

Gossip Cop found the story to be a finish fiction. Barr’s spokesperson denied the assert. Furthermore, the comic is not “desperate” for Argent to suggest. They’ve been with each other for virtually two many years — if marriage have been definitely that crucial to her, it looks most likely she would have ended the partnership or improved her brain. Also, as Globe was fast to position out, she’s now been married and divorced three situations. Possibly she doesn’t see it as a necessity at this point.

By the way, as far as Barr’s fat reduction goes, Globe at first frames it as even though Barr missing the 230 lbs . to impress Argent, but this simply is not correct. As the posting alone admits afterwards on, Barr underwent a gastric bypass in 1997 and dropped all-around 100 lbs ., but that was a very good 5 many years right before she met Argent. The other 130 pounds that she’s apparently misplaced considering that assembly her spouse had been claimed by the seemingly nonexistent “source” that the tabloid retains quoting.

As a person of Hollywood’s most controversial stars, it is barely a surprise that Barr is the subject of repeated tabloid gossip. That was primarily the case in the course of 2018 soon after Barr drew large criticism for producing a racist tweet, which prompted the cancellation of the ABC Roseanne reboot. In November of that year, Gossip Cop manufactured a list of all the absurd rumors about Barr we’d debunked given that the scandal. Barr is without a doubt a controversial media figure, but that does not make these fake stories about her any less phony or insulting. Plainly, these tabloids are just capitalizing on her ongoing unpopularity in mainstream Hollywood to make a rapid buck.