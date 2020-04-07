Roseanne’s bizarre Coroney theories are turning into heads

Of course, the confrontation with the coronavirus is not Roseanne Barr’s first rodeo. The comedian and longtime TV actress has been making headlines for years because of her polarizing comments. In 2018, ABC cut Barr off from the rejuvenation of Roseanne – who took her name and described her as the main star – after making racist comments about former White House official Valerie Jarrett. Her remark came in the form of a tweet that said that if “the Muslim Brotherhood and the planet of monkeys had a baby,” it would be Jarrett.

While Jarrett – the African-American woman who was Barack Obama’s senior adviser during his presidency – rejected Bar’s tweet, simply hatred, fans and stars immediately disgusted Barr for his insensitive remarks. Although he apologized (and insisted that he thought Jarrett was white, for some reason), it was too late. ABC abruptly canceled Roseanne a few hours later, and network entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is disgusting, disgusting and incompatible with our values.” Eventually, the show returned, without Barr, as The Conners.

Since the fire, Barr has moved away from Twitter and rarely posted personal feedback – but that doesn’t mean he stopped talking. Will the conflicts ever end?