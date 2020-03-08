Rosin Murphy devotes Music Festival BBC 6 Andrew Uaterala

Rosin Murphy devoted her set at a music festival BBC 6 in London last night to the late Andrew Uateralu.

During the festival, the singer performed at the “round house”, and during the closing song “Flash Of Light”, to pay tribute to the DJ and producer, took time.

“I would like to dedicate this set Andrew Uateralu”, – she said. “It was really something very special, and I would like for me to tell him, because I never did not tell him … a great mood for Andy Uaterala!”

Watch the full show here, and watch the footage below: Murphy calls Weatherall “Recently Deadbeat descendants.”

Speaking to 6 Music after the performance, Murphy added: “It is always a good last song” Flash Light “Although hardly anyone knows that, it’s just such an emotional groove, always nice to end on this..

“And, of course, I dedicated it as a set, Andrew Uateralu. Yes, that’s right.”

Andrew Uateral (picture: John Barrett)

Weatherall died last month after suffering a pulmonary embolism. After news of the death of many artists, including Primal Scream and The Charlatans, paid tribute to the honor of the DJ and producer.

Last night, at a concert in Leeds, in what appeared to Weatherall, Peggy Gou closed set, playing Primal Scream “Loaded”, one of the most famous productions Weatherall.

After the death of the legendary DJ group of fans divided by massive 900 hours of mixes Andrew Uaterala.