Rosmah says she is fine and is returning to hospital for undisclosed treatment (VIDEO) Malaysia

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on February 5, 2020. – Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 5 – Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said today that she was “OK” at her first court appearance since her absence on Monday and the same day after her reported hospital stay.

Rosmah, who turns 69 later this year, ran into the court complex largely unaided this morning after arriving in one of two black cars with an ambulance in tow.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife was in the Kuala Lumpur courthouse at around 10 a.m. when she was first tried for alleged bribery.

Following a procedure in which the public prosecutor’s opening statement was read and three public prosecutors’ witnesses testified, the High Court interrupted the bribery process at around 1:35 p.m. today and scheduled for retrial at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

When Rosmah left the courtroom a few minutes later, several people, including her lawyer, accompanied her and saw her put her hand on an adjutant’s arm in support.

When reporters asked how she felt today and about her health, Rosmah replied, “It’s okay, ask my doctor” when she left.

At a meeting with reporters, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader testified that his client did not testify at the trial, but still had to be “healthy” to be present and to stand trial.

“She is sick, as you can see today, she is headed by the doctor’s advice, the court knows,” he said, adding that the high court had previously instructed her to notify the court if she felt bad Give yourself time to relax and postpone the case.

Akberdin said the lawyers’ team, despite their recent hospital stay, asked Rosmah to appear before the court today because the court required them to be present at today’s trial and they needed to follow the court’s instructions.

Another lawyer representing Rosmah, Datuk Jagjit Singh, argued that a doctor’s medical certificate stating that his client was incompetent should have been accepted.

“Despite her illness, she came from the hospital. What is written there? The balance of justice must always be straight, ”he said, noting that lawyers sometimes get sick.

“She has to go back now, she has other procedures,” said Jagjit when Rosmah was asked to return to the hospital.

When asked what kind of medical treatment Rosmah was going through, Jagjit replied, “I can’t reveal that because it’s very personal.”

When asked whether Rosmah would be able to go to court tomorrow, Akberdin said: “We will be led by the doctors.”

Rosmah was absent from court on Monday morning (February 3) when the trial was due to begin. Her lawyers produced a medical report on February 2 of her visit to a doctor for neck pain, and the judge then started the process today.

Akberdin was reported yesterday as confirmation that Rosmah was hospitalized on Monday evening (February 3).

THERE IS MORE TO COME