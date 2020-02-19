[rosmah-trial:-defence-accuses-ex-moe-sec-gen-of-not-doing-because-of-diligence-to-validate-identities-of-aide,-jepak-holdings-partners]

Former auditor-typical Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Substantial Courtroom February 19, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The defence legal professionals in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s bribery demo posited that Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad did not verify the identities or people declaring to operate for Rosmah.

Madinah was accused of having orders blindly with no verifying if the persons in query had been passing orders from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Rosmah to curry favour with the government.

Madinah, the former Ministry of Education (MoE) secretary-basic from 2013 till September 2016, experienced talked about numerous occasions in her witness statement that she experienced correspondence from Rosmah’s aide Datuk Rizal Mansor and Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd associate Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah to expedite the RM1.25 billion photo voltaic electricity undertaking but she never ever built any energy to confirm their identities.

Through cross-evaluation by Rosmah’s lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader, Madinah was asked how she came to know Rizal was operating for Rosmah, to which she claimed Rizal experienced been in speak to with her about matters pertaining to the photo voltaic hybrid venture and he was usually released as Rosmah’s own aide by anyone to her.

Akberdin then suggested to Madinah that in this working day and age, dropping the names of popular people today to get ahead of the competition or get favours is commonplace, and that it was probable Rizal was employing Rosmah and Najib’s names devoid of their authorization.

Akberdin accused Madinah of not becoming complete in verifying if Rizal worked for Rosmah rather he stated Rizal was essentially hired under a distinctive branch of the Key Minister’s Business office (PMO) and his boss is Datuk Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod, who was the unique officer of the key minister assigned to coordinate matters involving Rosmah as the primary minister’s spouse.

Akberdin: You mentioned Rizal a ton in your assertion but did you at any time verify what he mentioned to you regarding Rosmah and also who he truly worked for?

Madinah: No.

Akberdin: Did you know Rizal is assigned to the unique unit in the PMO and his manager is Datuk Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod?

Madinah: I’m not certain. All I know is he is a pegawai khas.

Akberdin: Then why didn’t you validate this facts? The best course of action would be to check out with Rosmah, isn’t it?

Madinah: Sure.

Akberdin: But regrettably, you didn’t do it. Do you know the exercise of dropping names is typical?

Madinah: Yes.

Akberdin: Then you, as anyone who is aware of Rosmah, should have talked to her or checked with the jabatan khas at PMO to see if Rizal was in truth doing the job for Rosmah. It would have served.

Madinah: Of course.

Akberdin included that Rizal had made use of Rosmah’s title with no authorization, and as a consequence, is becoming charged for searching for bribes on three instances: A person for RM500,000, a further for RM5 million and the third for RM1,500, all from Jepak.

Akberdin recommended that Rizal may possibly have been operating on your own for his own achieve and Madinah was careless by just entertaining Rizal and Rayyan. Akberdin confirmed numerous WhatsApp messages amongst Madinah and Rayyan in which they ended up cordial and practically helpful in nature.

He questioned Madinah that if, in her witness assertion, she had explained Rayyan was a bully and made threats and demands towards her staff, her superiors and other individuals, why did she converse to him in this kind of a gentle and respectful fashion?

“He (Rayyan) was threatening my personnel all the time, but with me, he was respectful. My personnel had explained to me several times he was using bad terms and made demands that they expedite the solar hybrid challenge to Jepak promptly.

“Also, he and Rizal would constantly triangulate info and messages to me and it contained messages that had been from the key minister. That’s how I understood they were being in contact with the primary minister and Rosmah,” explained Madinah.

Later on on, all through cross examination by the prosecution, Madinah was requested by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram if she had ever obtained any bribes or favours from Rayyan and Rizal, to which she answered in the detrimental.

Gopal: You had been asked to entertain Rizal even when you didn’t know who he was. Why did you entertain his requests?

Madinah: Since I observed him at a lot of Permata occasions and he was generally released as the particular officer of the accused. He experienced launched himself as a specific officer to Rosmah and was usually referred to by other folks as the exclusive officer.

Gopal: Was the accused present during people times?

Madinah: Of course, of training course.

Gopal: When it was place that Rizal was a distinctive officer, how did the accused respond?

Madinah: She had no reaction.

Yesterday, the defence blamed Madinah for blindly pursuing minutes and instructions despatched from the PMO to the MoE to launch a Letter Of Appointment (LOA) to Jepak Holdings for the solar hybrid challenge.

They accused Madinah of remaining negligent and in dereliction of duties. Gopal then asked her why she adopted orders how significant a be aware or letter specifically from the PMO is and how governing administration officers really should take care of these letters, to which she reported they are extremely vital and need fast action.

Gopal: It is been set to you that you could refuse the orders of the PM any time you felt like it. But remember to tell the court how weighty or critical minutes from the PM are and how they are handled.

Madinah: It’s a little something that’s incredibly, quite significant and requirements immediate notice.

Gopal: So why did not you say no immediately?

Madinah: I couldn’t say no straight away as I required to get all the facts and see if it (solar hybrid venture) was feasible. I adopted as a result of with my officers and directed them to perform analysis and have a complex committee to see if they (Jepak Holdings) experienced a practical composition. Then we introduced it to the conferences and minuted our results to the ministers.

The trial continues tomorrow at 10am.