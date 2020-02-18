[Rosmah trial: Ex-MoE sec-gen accused of negligence for failure to tell Najib of irregularities]

Former auditor-normal Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court docket February 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The previous Ministry of Training (MoE) secretary-general Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad did not do all the things in her energy to notify previous primary minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that Jepak Holdings were being the mistaken corporation to present the RM1.25 billion solar energy task to, the Superior Court listened to nowadays.

Madinah, the sixth prosecution’s witness in the ongoing bribery demo of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, was painted by defence attorney Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader as failing to accomplish due diligence and ministry protocol and guidelines in inquiring the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to release the Letter of Award (LOA) for the task to Jepak Holdings.

He questioned Madinah as to why in her witness statement she stored declaring she was not eager on Jepak handling the enormous task, but later on in several letters and memos to the ministries she experienced prepared positively about Jepak Holdings.

Akberdin also said that Madinah did not adhere to the pointers pertained in MoF’s Treasury circulars even although she experienced the authority to deny or go from the wishes of the prime minister in these types of scenarios the place a enormous government spending plan is wanted from the MoF.

He said Madinah experienced a obligation to tell the primary minister if she had any trepidation relating to any government project.

Akberdin: Do you concur with me, even though the prime minister built all those two minutes with your manager Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, you continue to had the authority to not obey these guidelines if it was not in line with Treasury circulars which includes guidelines to adhere to for authorities tasks?

Madinah: Appropriate.

Akberdin: Then why are you creating a U-convert now, why in court today, you complain about Jepak and nonetheless when you ended up there, you strongly supported the Jepak task, why are you generating a U-switch right now?

Madinah: I gained directions from Mahdzir to quickly put into practice Datuk Seri Najib’s guidance and the decision, whether to approve this project lies with the Finance Ministry.

At that time when I gained guidelines from Mahdzir to have out Datuk Seri Najib’s recommendations, I introduced that software to MoF mainly because the closing conclusion which is the acceptance for this immediate negotiated task lies with the MoF and not the Education Ministry.

Akberdin: My concern is, right before reaching MoF, why did you even entertain this ask for? You previously mentioned it had a lot of weaknesses so in the 1st position why did you assistance the issuance of the LOI (letter of intent) and LOA?

Madinah: In utilizing tasks by direct negotiations, inspite of there staying recommendations that have to be adopted, there are also particular situations in which overriding conclusions can be designed by the finance minister below certain circumstances.

Akberdin: But if you felt there had been concerns with Jepak Holdings undertaking this task, did you explain to the PM this task should not go by? It really is your responsibility as the overlooking officer for this undertaking to notify the PM as the PM is a hectic person.

Madinah: I advised Datuk Seri Najib in Parliament that MoE can’t undertake this project as there is no spending budget for it.

Akberdin: But in paragraph 159 of your witness statement you claimed you informed Najib it is really previously been forwarded to MoF as MoE has no funds for this challenge accurate? You did not convey to him anything at all much more.

Madinah: Indeed.

Akberdin: I’m saying to you that you have been negligent and careless in your responsibilities as you did not give your whole suggestions to the PM.

Madinah: I disagree.

Madinah retired on September 2, 2016 and in her past act before retiring she determined to send out a letter to MoF requesting for the LOA to be granted to Jepak Holdings.

Madinah managed she was often functioning underneath orders and that with Najib’s handwritten instructions on Jepak Holdings’ letters, she felt it was essential to adhere to the orders from the Primary Minister’s Place of work irrespective of owning 2nd ideas.

Past 7 days Madinah reported she felt compelled to just take Rosmah’s request very seriously when the latter instructed her to search into Jepak Holding’s software on the photo voltaic hybrid challenge all through a Countrywide Permata Programme party in June 2016.

Madinah spelled out that Rosmah’s request had produced a “sense of urgency” and failing to abide by via with said request could have resulted in her staying penalised by the then key minister.

Rosmah, 69, is struggling with 3 charges involving the alleged soliciting of RM187.five million and acquiring of bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in trade for supporting the enterprise safe the photo voltaic electrical power challenge to source energy to 369 rural educational institutions in Sarawak.