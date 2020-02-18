[rosmah’s-demo:-ex-education-and-learning-ministry-formal-denies-vested-interest,-pushing-blame-to-najib]

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at Kuala Lumpur Higher Courtroom February 18, 2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Previous Training Ministry secretary-standard Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad currently denied she experienced any “vested interests” when she signed a letter associated to the government’s eventual award of a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project to personal firm Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd on her retirement working day.

Madinah, 63, was testifying as the sixth prosecution witness against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in the latter’s demo for using bribes from Jepak Holdings in exchange for encouraging the enterprise secure the venture to supply electricity to 369 rural Sarawak educational facilities.

She verified that she had as the then Instruction Ministry secretary-typical wrote a letter on September 2, 2016 to the Finance Ministry to request for the letter of award (LOA) — also identified as the SST letter in BM — to be issued for the project’s award to Jepak Holdings.

Under cross-evaluation from Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, Madinah also confirmed that no cost negotiations were carried out for this venture when she was nonetheless serving in the Education and learning Ministry, adding that the letter dated September 2, 2016 was penned on the day she retired.

Akberdin: A few or 4 days right before you retired, you wrote (this letter).

Madinah: The day I retired.

Throughout the cross-evaluation, Akberdin hurled numerous accusations toward Madinah and advised she was currently being dishonest.

Akberdin: And I also say you have a certain agenda, vested fascination. Which is why you needed to be certain that this challenge is accredited. Which is why on the day you retired, you had been keen to indicator the SST letter, doesn’t make feeling. You have vested interest.

Madinah: Disagree.

Akberdin then went on to recommend that Madinah had adjusted tack on the project by now coming to courtroom and condemning Jepak Holdings’ proposed venture as owning many weaknesses, also accusing her of trying to find to pin the blame on Rosmah’s spouse Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was the prime minister and finance minister then.

Akberdin: Your steps in court docket are in terrible religion when you are cornered, you discover scapegoat, you start off to drive the blame on other people.

Madinah: Not accurate.

Madinah experienced formerly testified that the letter of intent (LOI) for the task was issued to Jepak Holdings on August 29, 2016 and that she had signed off on a September two, 2016 letter to the then Treasury secretary-typical Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah on the undertaking.

She had explained equally letters adopted the Finance Ministry’s August 22, 2016 letter presenting the task to Jepak Holdings.

Madinah experienced formerly discussed that her letter dated September 2, 2016 — also her retirement day — was really meant to look for for an extra RM461.seven million from the Treasury for the Education and learning Ministry to apply the undertaking, introducing that the letter also bundled a ask for for the acceptance of the LOA’s issuance to Jepak Holdings.

The letter of award — which is a lawfully-binding document — was inevitably issued to Jepak Holdings on November 10, 2016.

Former key minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Significant Courtroom February 17, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

Previously all through her testimony today, Madinah was quizzed in excess of two handwritten minutes by Najib on November 23, 2015 and June seven, 2016, with the then prime minister instructing then education and learning minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid to award the project to Jepak Holdings as used for by the firm.

Madinah today mentioned she could not reject Jepak Holdings’ proposal for the task even with owning determined weaknesses, affirming that the job had to be entertained and implemented owing to Najib’s two handwritten recommendations.

When agreeing that she still had the electrical power not to obey the guidelines by Najib as the prime minister if Treasury’s suggestions on government procurement were being not complied with, Madinah even so pointed out that the finance minister could from time to time override this kind of pointers and that the last final decision to approve the project’s award to Jepak Holdings lies with the Finance Ministry.

Madinah also reported recommended that the way that Najib experienced prepared his two directions left no space for her as the Training Ministry secretary-typical then to work out her discretion to comply with Treasury procurement pointers, as opposed to typical instructions supplied by him for other issues.

Akberdin then accused Madinah of lying, indicating: “You are not saying the reality, due to the fact it is very clear, you are making an attempt to operate away from your individual assertion you are not telling the truth. Concur or not?”

“Disagree,” Madinah replied.

Madinah agreed that she did not notify Najib of her sights that the undertaking was costly and not practical.

Akberdin later suggested that Madinah had acted negligently and carelessly by purportedly not delivering total tips on the challenge to Najib and that she was allegedly striving to pin the blame on Najib now, but Madinah disagreed.

Former auditor-standard Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad comes at the Kuala Lumpur Superior Court docket February 18, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Earlier now, Madinah also verified that the Schooling Ministry at that time experienced no options to carry out a task making use of solar strength for rural colleges in Sarawak and that it was eyeing the long-lasting option of connecting these schools to the electrical energy grid.

While agreeing that there ended up a number of educational institutions in Sarawak that experienced utilized solar power prior to the solar hybrid venture currently being offered to Jepak Holdings, Madinah spelled out currently that some distant educational facilities ended up unsuited for this owing to weighty forest coverage and that the most practical alternative then was diesel turbines.

She also agreed that she had viewed Jepak Holdings’ unexpected proposed challenge as staying a significant-chance enterprise without the need of tangible or intangible positive aspects, and that there was no pressing want to appoint the business for energy offer and that she had doubts that the organization which never ever submitted in depth money scheduling could supply on such a large scale to supply energy to 369 rural educational institutions in Sarawak.

Prior to the new photo voltaic hybrid undertaking was awarded to Jepak Holdings, there was now an current arrangement with 30 contractors for energy provide by means of diesel turbines to the schools, with Madinah confirming that the termination of these contracts could consequence in the Schooling Ministry currently being sued in courtroom.

The demo right before Significant Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan resumes tomorrow, with Madinah envisioned to be further more cross-examined by Rosmah’s lawyers.