Ross Barkley dropped and again four restored – How Chelsea should really line-up versus Bournemouth as Blues search to bounce back

Chelsea journey to Bournemouth on Saturday in the hope of bouncing back again from their 3- humiliation to Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Blues were being outclassed by a crew who have been merely improved in all departments, but Blues boss Frank Lampard will know his facet need to have to wipe the outcome from their system as they look to secure qualification for subsequent season’s Champions League.

Getty Photographs – Getty Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back again versus Bournemouth

As it stands, Chelsea are at present 3 factors clear of Man United in fifth and they facial area a Bournemouth facet who are on a weak run of kind.

In comparison to latest seasons, the Cherries have had a marketing campaign to overlook and they facial area the west Londoners off the again of a few defeats in their previous 5 matches.

But how ought to Chelsea line up for their clash on the south coastline? talkSPORT.com has supplied its verdict…

Tony Cascarino says he is ‘not convinced’ by Frank Lampard’s management subsequent Bayern Munich defeat

Lampard will be devoid of N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman continues to get well from an adductor injury.

Kante was sorely skipped in the Bayern defeat as Chelsea had been overrun in midfield by the wonderful Thiago and Joshua Kimmich.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could return to the starting off XI following months on the sidelines but the match will possible occur much too before long for the Englishman, who will not be rushed back by Lampard.

AFP or licensors Alonso could be dropped for the check out to Bournemouth

The Blues manager will most probably return to employing 4 at the back again for the match as he seeks to assault Bournemouth from the off.

Willy Caballero will keep on in intention following building a sequence of stops to continue to keep Bayern at bay, when Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will pair up as the central defenders in front of him.

Cesar Azpilicueta will return to remaining-back, with Reece James occupying the other flank.

AFP or licensors Willian may possibly return to the fold for Chelsea

In front of the back again line, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will once again be utilised in midfield, but Ross Barkley will be dropped to the bench just after an uninspiring efficiency towards Bayern.

Mason Mount, Willian and Pedro will all get a operate out, with Tammy Abraham ought to be recalled to the line-up for the south coastline clash in place of Olivier Giroud.

Have a search at the line-up in whole below…