Ross Barkley fired to West Ham, Recce James new contract and Newcastle preview

Frank Lampard insists Ross Barkley won’t leave Chelsea this month, despite rumors of a move to West Ham United on the rise.

The Hammers are keen to strengthen their midfield in the transfer window and have already seen Gedson Fernandes move to London rival Tottenham.

Barkley has just freed himself from a minor foot injury and is returning to Chelsea’s first team picture. He was impressed by the Blues’ 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to the media on Friday

Lampard criticized the 26-year-old earlier this season for lack of professionalism after an argument with a taxi driver in Liverpool, but insists that Barkley remains central to his plans for Stamford Bridge.

When asked if the midfielder was linked to a change in West Ham, Lampard said: “There is no question of Ross Barkley going anywhere. He is our player.”

The blues boss also spoke about the club’s chances of remaining on the hunt for the Champions League spots until the end of the season.

Chelsea face Newcastle United on Saturday night at St. James’ Park, a game that has been uncomfortable for them in recent years, but with another win, they are at least five points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place.

Chelsea did a good job with Burnley last week, but Lampard was not entirely happy with his team’s performance

And the record scorer of the blues is determined to prevent complacency from entering his team

“You are all when,” he said. “One part that we can control is our game.”

“We have to win our game and see what happens.”

Lampard also discussed various other topics during his press conference and talkSPORT summarizes the best points.

Frank Chelsea sees no transfers in January despite Chelsea defeat

Via Olivier Giroud you may switch to Inter Milan

“If everything is fine, it can happen, but it is not, and although it is not, he is our player.

“And the great thing about Oli is that he has great experience and professionalism and was nothing but great with us.”

Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea this month

On Reece James’ new £ 25m deal

“I really appreciate him, I knew him as a youth player in the academy here.

“I saw him on loan last year, where he did extremely well at Wigan.

“I tried to take him to Derby, but he couldn’t come in the off-season. But I admired him very much. And then I work with him, and even more, now he has his foot in the first team.

“I think there’s a lot more from Reece James, a really talented player.

“Like many of the younger players, he wants to learn, improve, train and do the right things. And he has that talent. It’s great for the club he signed for so long. ‘

In and out of possible transfer deals

“Nothing is imminent; There are no people waiting in the wings who I don’t know about or who don’t know about.

“So there is no news on this front. I will not be embarrassed that something will happen soon. There is nothing.

“What remains is that the window is open and if there is anything we can do to improve, we will try to do it.”

“We’re working on it, but I’m also very aware of how I want the team to be and how much we have to focus on our job, which is to win games.”

“We will continue to work and there may be news. I am not closing the door as such, but it has to be right in January.”