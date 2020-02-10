Ross Butler and Madelaine Petsch meet at the Oscars 2020 observation party! | Oscars 2020, Adam Faison, Anne Winters, Diggy Simmons, Madelaine Petsch, Ross Butler, Thomas Doherty, Trevor Jackson, Zuri Adele

Mon, February 10, 2020 at 3:32 p.m.

Ross Butler and Madelaine Petsch Meet at 2020 Mercedes Benz Oscar Observation Evening held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles on Sunday February 9 in Beverly Hills, California.

In case you forgot, the two actors played together in the first season of Riverdale, but Ross left the show to star in 13 reasons why on Netflix.

Were also present at the event Thomas Doherty, Anne Winters, and some free-form stars – adults Trevor jackson and Diggy Simmons, Good Trouble’s Zuri Adeleand all will be well Adam Faison.

If you missed it, be sure to check MadelaineAnother look of the night, where she attended the Vanity Fair party with her Riverdale co-stars.

For information: Madelaine wears a Monique Lhuillier dress. Ross wears a Men suit with Kurt Geiger shoes. Thomas wears Hugo Boss. Anne wears a T SKAFF dress.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB