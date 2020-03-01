ross-butler-joins-kiernan-shipka-in-new-sequence-‘swimming-with-sharks!’

Ross Butler and Kiernan Shipka are signing up for forces for a new exhibit!

The 13 Factors Why actor and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress will co-star in the approaching Quibi drama collection Swimming with Sharks, Deadline stories.

Directed by Tucker Gates, the display is described as a “contemporary update of George Huang’s 1994 movie that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio program.”

In the adaptation showcasing a woman spin, “Lou (Kiernan Shipka), a young woman assistant, will work for Joyce (Diane Kruger), a sole woman studio head, at a business filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but very little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.”

Ross will perform Alex, “a burnt-out, Harvard educated assistant supporting Joyce. Alex is welcoming to the new intern, Lou, and fills her in on the perils of functioning for Joyce.”

