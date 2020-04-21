Ross Camp hosts BBC show celebrating Korean virus volunteers after a serious documentary

Ross Camp is set to launch a new program to honor Britain’s “volunteer army” that seeks out the needy and continues the country amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

BBC One program Ross Kemp: Britain’s volunteer army will celebrate “the heroic efforts of 750,000 British volunteers during the Cronor Virus crisis”.

In this program, you will see the presence of volunteers in your community and meeting people who are trying to make a difference across the country.

“It makes me proud to see that the British people are mobilizing in thousands to help vulnerable people in our society and the NHS in times of need,” Camp said.

“This epidemic has created all sorts of unexpected heroes, and meeting some of them and celebrating their immoral acts will be a real privilege,” he said.

The new program comes after the camp defended its ITV screening of The NHS Frontline, which saw the former soap star star in a hospital where families were unable to see their sick loved ones.

He told Britain’s Good Morning last week that he was trying to show what “sterling” had been done by the NHS and the challenges they faced.

The BBC has also commissioned new real-time programs, including our exact clocks, which will look at other times the nation has accumulated during the crisis.

HealthCheckUK will also guide you through the mental and physical challenges provided by the lock.

“Viewers look to the BBC for one-day programming to provide reassuring and reassuring content that is especially entertaining, especially when there is an increase in uncertainty,” said Carla Maria Lucon, BBC’s Top of the Day. .

“We can bring the nation together through honesty, heart and humanity through storytelling.”

