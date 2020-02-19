[ross-chastain-to-fill-in-for-ryan-newman-for-sunday’s-nascar-cup-race-at-las-vegas]

Close SportsPulse: For The Win’s Michelle Martinelli was in attendance for the Daytona 500 and witnessed the horrific crash that left driver Ryan Newman in ‘serious condition’ at a nearby clinic. United states Currently

Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, the race workforce introduced Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the exact day that Newman was produced from Halifax Healthcare Center in Daytona Beach front, Florida, after treatment soon after a awful crash at the conclusion of Monday’s Daytona 500.

In the statement, Roush Fenway Racing stated there was no timetable for Newman’s return to the No. 6 Ford.

Chastain, 27, is jogging entire-time this time for details for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. He was the only driver to operate all a few races (Cup, Xfinity and Truck) final weekend in Daytona.

“The NASCAR neighborhood has extensive prided itself on becoming a close-knit family members,” Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark claimed in the assertion. “That is in no way more obvious for the duration of these forms of moments, and we want to specific our appreciation to absolutely everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as perfectly as Kaulig Racing for letting Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such quick see.”

Chastain won three Truck Collection races and one Xfinity Series race in 2019. He finished next in Truck Sequence points and ran 77 out of a attainable 92 details races in the top three NASCAR collection previous season.

That arrived regardless of shedding his prepared entire-time Xfinity Collection ride just right before the 2019 period started when Chip Ganassi folded his Xfinity Series team.