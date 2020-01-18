Ross Lynch makes his debut at TikTok and dances with Jaz Sinclair at Bruno Mars’s “treasure” (video) | Bruno Mars, Jaz Sinclair, Ross Lynch

Sat, January 18, 2020 at 12:39 p.m.

Ross Lynch is on TikTok, and his first video is priceless.

The Status Update actor and his Scary Adventures of Sabrina rumored co-star and girlfriend Jaz Sinclair teamed up for the fun clip.

It comprises Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair as they prepare for the Balmain men’s show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday January 17.

Jamming out to Bruno Mars” “Treasure,” the duo begins in their bathrobes before putting themselves forward and changing into evening dress.

They show their dance moves by walking towards the camera, taking a turn, posing and smiling.

Look below!

