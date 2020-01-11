Ross Lynch shows bulging biceps in new selfie mirror | Ross Lynch

Loading...

Sat 11 January 2020 at 2:31 p.m.

Ross Lynch expose his muscular arms!

the Scary Adventures of Sabrina The actor sent fans into a frenzy with his Instagram post on Saturday, January 11.

“I don’t care too much about money because money can’t buy me love,” he titled, referring to The Beatles“” I can’t buy myself love. “

The photo shows Ross Lynch in a sleeveless red shirt and black jeans, holding a hot drink and making a serious face in the mirror.

His guitar is visible on the sofa behind him. The second photo is of a painting.

The third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be presented on January 24. Watch a video clip.

