‘roswell,-new-mexico’-star-nathan-parsons-suggests-max-is-‘fully-dead’-in-period-two

The solid of Roswell, New Mexico teams up at the 2020 SCAD aTVfest!

The co-stars – Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens, and creator/EP Carina Adly MacKenzie – took the phase to discuss their collection at the event held on Friday (February 28) in Atlanta.

“We open time two with Max and Liz again in bed that morning and get to see a small bit a lot more of their conversation that we missed,” Carina told EW.

She extra that the present then goes back again to the cave – where by time a person remaining off – and then ahead a few of months.

“I am totally lifeless,” Nathan Parsons chimed in. His character, Max, will even now be involved in the story though.

Carina explained, “We observed artistic ways to use him,” this kind of as in flashbacks.

Year two of Roswell, New Mexico premieres on The CW on March 16!

