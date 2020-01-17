Round one for Trump in the US-China trade war

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – It is too early to make a final assessment of the US-China trade agreement, the details of which have just been released. However, it is not too early to make a preliminary assessment: China is deeply shaken and American credibility has been greatly improved.

Some parts of the deal are unlikely to matter. First, the abolition of the currency manipulation fee is not an event, and as China manipulated its currency, it kept it up and not low. Second, it is okay for China to agree to respect more intellectual property rights, but that can be difficult to enforce, and in any case, China has gone in that direction. Third, it’s good for China to open up to US financial services further, but that’s a marginal change.

In general, I am suspicious of detailed agreements when either party claims that the other does not respect the terms of their contracts, as the United States does with China. If the US holds the end of the bargain and China doesn’t, you have to wonder what all the trouble was about.

Now what about the potential benefits for the US? Most concern credibility.

The United States has established its seriousness as a counterweight to China, which was lacking because it largely overlooked China’s various territorial interventions in the 2010s. Whether in business or foreign policy, China can now expect the US to strike back – a completely different calculation. At a time when there are tensions in North Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea, this may be a significant gain.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have harmed US consumers, and while that’s an economic price, it’s also an asset to credibility. It shows that the United States is actually ready to fight China, contrary to the general Chinese view that the Americans are “soft”. The United States’ credibility has also been improved among its allies and some neutral nations.

A typical example: The USA is currently working intensively on keeping Huawei devices away from the upcoming 5G networks in many countries. (Imagine you let the KGB direct the American telephone network in 1980 and you can see what is at stake here.) In order for this campaign to be partially successful, the United States needs credible threats such as withholding information or even the defense protection from allies. The course of the trade war has made these threats more plausible. If you are Germany and see that the United States is willing to face China’s economic and military might directly, you will think twice about adding Huawei to your network.

A third set of possible benefits relates to the internal dynamics of power in the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking of his growing power, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a bad year. The situation in Hong Kong remains volatile, the Taiwan election was not what the Chinese leadership had hoped for, and the trade war with America has now ended or may have paused, which could limit China’s future expansion and international leverage , This trade agreement takes Xi a step down, not only because it imposes many requirements on China, such as buying American goods, but because it shows that China is vulnerable to foreign threats.

The United States still maintains $ 360 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, hardly a sign that China has done a good business. There is even speculation that China will not report all of its business to its citizens.

It is quite justified to point out that this trade war does not directly benefit America (e.g. tariffs are mostly bad). However, it should be noted that China, and Xi in particular, have proven to be vulnerable. Many Chinese may now wonder whether ever increasing authoritarianism is the best way.

It is a common argument that dealing hard with other countries strengthens hardliners in those countries. But in China the hardliners had increased in power and influence anyway. This trade war and the resulting first phase of a trade deal show that China has a price for being so tough.

From an American perspective, it is still too early to rate the current trade as a success. However, the potential benefits are still underestimated and there is a good chance that they will pay off.

Tyler Cowen is a columnist from Bloomberg Opinion. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the Marginal Revolution blog.

LATEST COMMENTS

Who benefits from the Henoko delay?

The government’s recent announcement that the Henoko project would take at least another 10 years (i.e. twice as long as originally stated) and cost three times as much was a disadvantage …

Japan-China relations with Beijing

My Chinese colleagues were during my visit to Beijing last week about the so-called new era of Sino-Japanese relations and the upcoming clash between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and …