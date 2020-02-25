round-table-pizza-delivery-driver-robbed,-attacked-in-downtown-fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police are hunting for the person who robbed a Round Desk supply particular person at gunpoint in downtown Fresno.

It happened just after seven p.m. on Mono Road and Collins Avenue in the vicinity of Ventura Street.

Law enforcement say 4 males robbed the supply gentleman at gunpoint. They stole the gold chain he was donning and the pizza he was carrying, then attacked him.

The victim’s condition is not recognized at this time. Officers say they do not have a description of the suspects.

Any person with details is asked to contact the Fresno Police Section.