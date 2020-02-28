[Round TWO: CPAC Struggles To Clear away Trump Impersonator Immediately after Second Infiltration]

The Conservative Political Action Convention was infiltrated for a second time by a President Donald Trump impersonator Friday afternoon.

The protester was detained and walked out of the conference with a number of stability workplaces in-tow.

As the protester was walked out of the venue, attendees of the conference chanted, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Thursday at the gathering, the exact same Trump impersonator started yelling for the duration of the speech of Vice President Mike Pence.

When requested by Mediaite why he carries on to conduct the stunt, the impersonator responded with a thumbs up and a smirk.

CPAC safety places of work declined to comment to Mediaite what occurred immediately after the impersonator was eliminated.

