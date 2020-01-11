Row Republic’s Kristina and Joey Tagliente run fitness businesses together – Boston Herald

Loading...

A family who sweats together will do business together.

At least that is the case for the local brother-sister duo Joey and Kristina Tagliente, whose strong brother / sister band and common love for the crew inspired them to find their own fitness studio, Row Republic.

“We were both college athletes,” Joey said. “Kristina was a coxswain and I was a college football player.

“I was injured in my first game and I couldn’t come back and play football,” he added. “Now I have a problem. I’m about 285 pounds – I was almost 300 – and I can’t play football anymore. “

Joey could not return to the field and struggled to find a new athletic outlet. Fortunately, younger sister Kristina was there to steer him in the right direction, and he recommended joining the rowing team.

“I joined the team and lost 60 or 70 pounds in three months and I got my life back,” he said. “I always thank Kristina for the advice to do something that you honestly don’t see often: a very large attacking lineman who gets into a rowing boat. But I did and it was huge for my life.”

While the Taglientes went beyond their collegiate athletic career and into the working world, they did not lose sight of how rowing had affected their lives. And at a suitable location in both professional paths, they decided to go into the sport and start their own studio.

“My mother will acknowledge it,” Joey laughed. “She says she’s the one who told us to actually do the idea.”

Since the opening of Row Republic in the North End last summer, the two said it was going to sail relatively smoothly. They have had a whole series of early adopters who have taken over their mix of rowing and strength training, with word of mouth with more members. And they seem to be immune to stereotypical tensions that can tease siblings.

“I wish we had a more dramatic story, but there is really no drama here,” Kristina laughed. “I think that’s because Joey and I have different things that we specialize in. We complement each other and can really learn from each other.”

“We have always been strangely good with each other,” Joey added.

Their chummy report can sometimes make it difficult to stop talking. And occasionally it deserves an intervention from other family members.

“I think we are sure that our parents are sometimes arbitrators, such as:” OK, enough. “You’ve been talking about this for three hours now,” Kristina laughed.

“Not to make cultural stereotypes, but we are Italian and grew up in an Italian family, so passion is a big part of our personalities,” Kristina said. “So yes, I think when we go out for dinner with our parents and my sister-in-law, they say,” Okay, let’s talk about the Patriots! “But if that’s the biggest thing we have to work on, I don’t think we really have a problem.”

“It is common,” Joey added. “I think, however, that our parents and my wife are definitely among the most patient people in the world because they are always there for it.”