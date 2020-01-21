Rowoon of SF9 talks about friendship with teammates, goals for 2020, and more

Rowoon from SF9 shared his goals for the new year!

In a recent photo shoot for the February issue of Dazed magazine, Rowoon showcased her stunning visuals in casual outfits that contrast with the bright colors of the background.

In the interview for the photo shoot, Rowoon talked about the things that brought him happiness. He shared: “Rather than thinking about what Rowoon likes, I thought more about what others like and asked others first. So far, I have always adapted to others, but while playing, I started asking myself questions for the first time, like when I feel happiest as Kim Seok Woo (the real name of Rowoon) rather than as Rowoon. What is fascinating is that the opportunity was the opportunity. “

Responding to the question about the type of setting he feels comfortable in, Rowoon revealed that he likes confined spaces. He shared: “In this space, I create an atmosphere in which I can focus on everything I do on my own. One time, I installed curtains in front of my bedroom door and the members teased me, saying that I was going overboard. But I don’t mind. I close the curtains wherever I see them. “

Rowoon also spoke of his affection for SF9 members. He said, “Over time, we were fighting, crying, laughing and sharing many stories together. We were more careful with each other in the past, but now we act comfortably (between us). If we are separated and far away, I want to see them. I think I met good friends. “

Regarding his 2020 goals, Rowoon shared: “It may sound a bit abstract, but it’s just to be happy and have the ease of taking good care of the people around me. Our goal as a team is to win # 1 (on music shows) and have a concert in Korea. I want to constantly show my various facets to the general public for a long time. “

Rowoon recently won the Best New Actor award at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his lead role in MBC’s “Extraordinary You”. SF9 is currently promoting its title song “Good Guy”, which won first place on “M Countdown” and “Music Bank. “

