Roxbury Prep DT Arlingcove Paul writes history by signing an NLI to play in Georgetown

Arlingcove (Allen) Paul wrote history as the first football player from Roxbury Prep to earn a scholarship on Wednesday when he signed a National Letter of Intent to play in Georgetown.

Hyde Park’s 6-foot-2, 266-pound senior defensive tackle led the team in tackles for losses (30), five forced clumsy and three clumsy recoveries when the school captured its first postseason play-off victory.

“I feel extremely blessed with this opportunity and am really excited because I can now open doors for younger boys trying to achieve the same goal as me,” said Paul. “I really feel great to be able to leave a legacy.”

The school set up a varsity program for the first time in 2018 and has been largely competitive. Athletic director Dwayne Robinson believes that Paul is just the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s a very good feeling,” Robinson said. “We are going in the right direction and Allen is proof of this.”

On the second major National Letter of Intent day, various local athletes completed their college football destinations. Former Catholic Memorial defensive back Khari Johnson signed with Arkansas, while BC High lineman Ozzy Trapilo stayed close to home to play at Boston College.

UNH chose a pair of Herald All-Scholastic line men from St. John’s Prep in Mason Davis and Cooper Smith, as well as St. John Paul’s defensive back Will Coty.

A few Mansfield standouts, linebacker Vinnie Holmes and defensive back Nick Marciano head for Bentley. They are accompanied by fullback Matt Bulman (BB&N), linebacker Nick Pucillo (Acton-Boxboro) and lineman Liam Peck (Xaverian).

Holy Cross landed St. John’s Prep wide receiver Matt Duchemin as well as former Xaverian dual-threat athlete Martin Laham Jr. Stonehill picked up a quality lineman in Bridgewater-Raynham’s Kyle Hess, while Brown landed the BB&N wide receiver / defensive back Cam Impemba.