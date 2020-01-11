Roy Hodgson throws shadows at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta after Crystal Palace have stubbornly drawn in Selhurst Park

Loading...

Roy Hodgson, manager of Crystal Palace, threw Arsenal and his boss Mikel Arteta shadow after his stubborn Eagles team fought a 1-1 draw against the Gunners on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the lead early on when the guests at Selhurst Park made a strong start, but their brightness soon waned and Jordan Ayew deservedly pulled Palace level after the break.

AFP or licensor

Jordan Ayew (L) celebrates his equalization against Arsenal

After Aubameyang was dismissed for a horror duel against Max Meyer, both sides had the chance to win the game. James Tomkins’ header was struck off the line and Vicente Guaita scored a double parade to deny Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

In the end, one point seemed a fair result and it meant that Crystal Palace stayed in ninth place, a point ahead of Arsenal in tenth.

However, Arteta disagreed and insisted that the Gunners had lost two points.

And Hodgson, the oldest manager in the Premier League, reminded the youngest top division boss of the money Arsenal had paid to build his team and that it didn’t seem to make much difference to his team – and that even the first one XI from EIGHT of Palace was missing.

After being informed about Arteta’s reaction and Palace’s meager score this season – only Watford scoring fewer goals this season – Hodgson told talkSPORT:

“Well, we are not blessed with as many strikers or players who cost hundreds of millions as Arsenal do, we work with what we have.

Getty Images – Getty

Arsenal’s front four from Aubameyang, Lacazettte, Pepe and Ozil cost Arsenal more than £ 200m – but it made little difference against Crystal Palace on Saturday

“As a result, we sometimes cannot reproduce the same quality as Aubameyang for his goal, but I thought we had enough questions against the Arsenal defense today and we are certainly defending very well.”

“And the fact is that after 23 games we have 29 points, which is an incredible return. I won’t be the one to complain that we don’t score enough goals. I am more interested in how many points we get.

“Getting 29 points from 23 games is an excellent return, especially without eight regular first team players.

“I would like to see how many other teams could lose eight starters to their first team and still score results against Arsenal.”

Hodgson also responded to Aubameyang’s duel against Meyer, who was upgraded to the red card after a three-minute VAR break after the Arsenal captain was initially shown only in yellow.

BT Sport

Aubameyang was dismissed for this horror duel against Crystal Palace ace Max Meyer

And after addressing his injury problems, the boss would surely not like any more after Meyer left shortly after the incident.

“I knew at the time that it was a tough challenge and I don’t blame Aubameyang for doing this on purpose, but it was a bad challenge, a challenge for the striker,” added the former English boss.

“He bent his ankle almost half at an angle of 90 degrees.

“The only thing that surprised me is that it took them so long to decide that it was a red card. I don’t think I saw a challenge that appeared to be a red card Card acted that took a long, long time. “

“VAR totally influences football, there were too many outrageous decisions” – Tony Cascarino criticizes VAR

“He is lying on the bench and has the injury assessed. I have to say that when I see it on the video again that his ankle is bent, it bothers me. I’m worried about ligament damage.

“But he makes the right sounds himself. Now all we have to do is wait until Monday to see if he’s okay.

“We can hardly afford to lose more players, there is no doubt about that.”

Listen to Roy Hodgson’s post-game interview with talkSPORT!