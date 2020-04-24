Roy Keane tells players to ignore pressure to take pay cuts

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane told players at top cash-strapped Premier League clubs to ignore the pressure for pay cuts.

Football has been stopped since mid-March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, causing clubs across the leagues to feel the pinch.

Earlier this month, Premier League clubs agreed to consult their players on deferrals and discounts of 30% of their salary, but only Southampton, West Ham, Arsenal and Watford have so far announced a type Okay.

Former Keane’s free-kick captain has backed away from the idea that players from top clubs take a cup and has said he would not do so in a similar position.

“There is pressure on players from very large clubs, clubs with wealthy owners, to cut their wages,” he told Sky Sports.

“The way I see it now, especially after the way I left Manchester United, I would not accept anyone’s salary cut if I were in one of the biggest clubs. I know it there is pressure on the players, but it’s not about what you do with your salary.

“You take your salary and if you want to be generous, go ahead and do it. I don’t think players should feel pressured by clubs, especially larger clubs, to take pay cuts.

“They signed a contract, and your contract with a club is a personal matter. This idea that all players should take a pay cut, or that all players should take it, I think is nonsense. It’s up to the individual.

“If they want to stick with their guns and say they want their full salary when you have a billionaire in the background, do it.”

“Don’t be swayed by some kind of pressure from the media, which still writes lies about certain players. There is a lot of speculation out there, I don’t think anyone should believe everything they read about what players are doing.

“I am really surprised by the number of people who jump on the train with player reviews, it is not anyone’s business.

“I’m talking about the best clubs here with the really wealthy owners, obviously the clubs in the other leagues have to make sacrifices, but the players at the top of the clubs who have the money, respect your weapons.”

Keane’s feelings are shaped by his time as a player with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, where he got a taste of the fierce nature of business.

“When I was in Nottingham Forest or Manchester United, negotiating new contracts or leaving the club, the club made it clear to me on all aspects of contract negotiations that it was a business , and I understood that, “he said.

“But I signed a contract and I expected the club to honor this contract. I know the circumstances have changed, but I am talking about the clubs that have the money available.

“When clubs with billionaire owners in the background come to the players and say they are in trouble, no, no, you are honoring the contract.

“I was in a brilliant locker room at Manchester United, with a lot of different characters and traits, and if some players wanted to give up part of their salary or keep part of their salary, then good luck for them.

“It’s up to the player, to the individual. This idea that we should encourage players to give up their salary in these big clubs, forget it because these clubs are the first to tell you “this is a business, guys, this is how it works” .

“These guys who are billionaires in the background are ruthless, they are smart people. Then they come and talk to the players about the cash flow problems, I’ve heard it before. I wouldn’t mind. “