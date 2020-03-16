Roy Keane’s hilarious tale about striving to indicator Matt Taylor for Sunderland and becoming turned down by textual content concept

Situations are troubling and darker times might nonetheless be forward, but it’s normally critical to have a giggle.

So, here at talkSPORT.com, we have gone searching by means of the archives to present our loyal readers with some of the all-time funniest sporting activities tales – starting up with a Roy Keane tale that is so hilarious even he was in suits of laughter.

Even Roy Keane thinks this story is hilarious – it need to be good!

To commence, we acquire you back again to January 2008 with Manchester United legend Keane in charge of Sunderland.

A beautiful debut managerial period observed Keane information the Black Cats into the Premier League as Championship winners, although a tricky opening fifty percent of their top rated-flight campaign meant Sunderland were 17th occur the commence of the January 2008 transfer window.

Keane understandably seemed to the transfer current market as he sought to assist Sunderland’s survival bid – and he had his eye on one participant in individual, Matt Taylor.

The former Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham midfielder was surplus to needs at Fratton Park at the time, and experienced a selection of going to the Black Cats or Bolton.

Matt Taylor could have performed for Sunderland – he resolved to be a part of Bolton in its place

Taylor opted for Wanderers in spite of assembly with Sunderland boss Keane ‘for an hour or two’ at the Stadium of Mild.

And it is reasonable to say Keane was not impressed with how Taylor made his choice acknowledged – sending a text to him just seconds following their assembly came to an finish.

In reality, Taylor hadn’t even left the stadium auto park right before texting Keane!

The story that is so hilarious that even the commonly dour Keane broke into tears of laughter when telling it commences: “Trying to get players up to Sunderland is normally tough their wives did not want to go up there due to the fact they required to go searching.

“Eventually, I got Matty Taylor up as he was leaving Portsmouth and had the opportunity to go to Sunderland or Bolton.

“So I achieved him at the stadium, in the boardroom, gave him all the chat for an hour or two… he claimed he’s received a lot to feel about.

“I explained: ‘Of system, you choose your time, it’s a massive choice. I’ll wander you down to the car park’.

“As we walked down he states, ‘listen Roy, it is a substantial decision, many thanks for the chat’.

“Bolton and Sunderland… there is no comparison, but pay attention, Bolton weren’t a undesirable crew at the time.

“I observed him walking to his automobile and say, ‘brilliant, many thanks for coming’.

“He turns his back and I’ve bought a text, and not several folks textual content me.

“It suggests, ‘Hi Roy, it is Matty Taylor…’

“I’ve obtained my mobile phone I consider it was a BlackBerry, at the time they were being in.

‘He’s not concluded, he is only 28!’ – talkSPORT’s funniest ever contact

“I can see him acquiring into his vehicle!

“[The message continued] ‘I’ve made a decision to go to Bolton’.

“And I’m there waving him out the car park!”

Taylor’s selection to be a part of Bolton did not disrupt Sunderland’s to start with campaign back again in the Leading League, having said that, as they preserved their leading-flight standing with a 15th spot finish.