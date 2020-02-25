roy-kim-apologizes-and-describes-story-immediately-after-suspension-of-situation-above-sharing-pornographic-materials

Roy Kim wrote a letter to enthusiasts subsequent the modern news that he acquired a suspension of indictment in his case regarding the spreading of pornographic product.

Previous yr, Roy Kim was investigated on suspicions of spreading illegally taken pornographic product, as part of the scandal that surrounded team chatrooms in which celebrities reviewed and dedicated illegal functions. In April, Roy Kim admitted to the sharing of an illegally taken photo but did not admit to filming shots or videos. The singer has been on hiatus because that time.

A number of months later on, it was shared by a reporter on an amusement news present on February 25 that even though Roy Kim had been a member of a group chatroom with Jung Joon Younger and Choi Jong Hoon (who have considering the fact that been sentenced to prison), the chatroom that Roy Kim was a aspect of was about their shared passion of fishing.

She stated, “There was an instance of a photoshopped pornographic picture of a superstar becoming shared in the chatroom. Roy Kim took a screenshot of a website graphic and posted it indicating, ‘This is not that man or woman,’ and that is what he was charged for. So Roy Kim experienced posted the photograph, not for many others to see, but to state that it was a photoshopped impression, and that is what received him charged for spreading pornographic product.”

His company issued a statement that working day saying that a last choice of a suspension of indictment was made on Roy Kim’s scenario and verified that Roy Kim had not been a member of the controversial team chatroom.

On February 25, Roy Kim shared a letter on his official fan cafe. Examine it beneath:

Hello, this is Roy Kim. To every person who has waited until today’s news was shared, I’m not certain if it’s even alright for me to dare to compose to you now. Even so, I’m composing due to the fact I want to categorical to you how sincerely sorry and grateful I truly feel. I a short while ago obtained the effects of the investigation. I intended to tell all of you very first, and I’m so sorry that it was discovered initial through the information. 1st, at the time in 2016, I located a blog submit by way of a portal web-site lookup that explained that the image that was the subject matter of rumors was an edited photograph. I took a screenshot with my phone and despatched that image, together with a message indicating that the rumor isn’t correct, to a group chat I was in with acquaintances who I shared a pastime with. I understood by means of this incident that it is wrong to share these photos, irrespective of the intention or the written content [of the message], and I am deeply reflecting on that. I’m sincerely sorry that I have significantly damage people I enjoy because of my ignorant and rash action. I have been worried about what I must say to you and how I need to say it, and I’ve used incredibly fearful days seeing and hearing the chat that kept developing and rising. All through that time, I humbly mirrored upon myself, and I recognized at the time yet again how valuable and generous all the things you gave me and the adore I have gained is, as a particular person who is endlessly lacking. To all of you who have supported and cherished me without the need of adjust during this lengthy time, I am so sorry that I are not able to even categorical it in words and phrases and I am sincerely grateful. I will stroll every action with a emotion of large responsibility and a careful way of thinking so that I can be certain not to disappoint you, who have considered in and waited for me until eventually the finish, and so that I can return as the Roy Kim that you supported, liked, and viewed above. Thank you. From, Roy Kim.

