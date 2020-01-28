Royal Blood, Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender lead the lineup of This Is Tomorrow 2020

This Is Tomorrow made Royal Blood the last headliner for 2020, and the duo led the festival bill together with Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender.

The three-day outdoor event takes place from May 22nd to 24th in Exhibition Park in Newcastle.

Royal Blood will be ahead on Friday May 22nd before Cinammon is headlined the following night (May 23rd).

As confirmed in December, Newcastle-born Fender will close the festival on May 24th.

Even more acts for This Is Tomorrow 2020 have been confirmed today (January 28th). Royal Blood was supported on May 22 by Blossoms, Fontaines D.C., Inhaler, The Snuts and The Lathums.

Saturday of the festival (May 23rd) will welcome performances by greats like The Kooks, Tom Walker and Circa Waves. On the last day of This Is Tomorrow 2020 (May 24th), sets by Loyle Carner, Declan McKenna, Nadine Shah and others will be shown.

Day tickets for Friday of the festival will go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 9:00 a.m. You can now buy weekend and other day passes by clicking here.

This is tomorrow headliner Gerry Cinnamon spoke last week about how his friendship with Liam Gallagher helped him come to terms with his rapid rise to fame.