Royal Caribbean cites surveillance video on the move to dismiss the family’s lawsuit over the infant’s death

January 18 (UPI) – Royal Caribbean has released a video and still images that show that an Indiana man knew that a cruise ship window was open before his granddaughter died.

The shipping company released the surveillance video as part of its request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the toddler’s family last month.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand died in Puerto Rico on July 8 after her grandfather Salvatore Anello dropped her on the windowsill in the dining room on Deck 11 of Sea Freedom and lost her balance, said Port Authority spokesman Jose Carmona CNN.

Anello said he hadn’t noticed that the window was open and Chloe slipped out of his grip and fell 150 feet below himself on the deck, but Royal Caribbean said in its application on January 8 that video surveillance shows that Anello was up Chloe has leaned out the window to pick up.

“When he arrives at the open window and Chloe is lying on the floor, Mr. Anello bends his upper body over the wooden railing and out of the window frame for about eight seconds,” says the rejection application. “Because Mr. Anello was leaning out of the window, he was aware that the window was open.”

Then Anello lifted Chloe and lifted her “over the wooden rail towards the open window”.

He held her up “for 34 seconds before losing his grip and dropping Chloe out the window,” added Royal Caribbean.

The family’s attorney, Michael Winkleman, claimed that Anello “never knew there was an open window” and called the application “groundless and deceptive.”

“It is clear that Royal Caribbean’s tactic is to accuse Chloe’s grandfather instead of accepting that Royal Caribbean has not introduced industry standards for infant safety aboard its ships, which ultimately resulted in Chloe’s tragic death,” said Winkleman in a statement on Friday.

The family filed the lawsuit with the US District Court in the southern district of Florida last month, saying that the cruise line could not protect Chloe by not putting a warning sign or security device on the open window.

Anello is also negligently charged with murder in Puerto Rico for the death of his granddaughter.