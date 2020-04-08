Royal Caribbean Continues Removed Nurse Convention

exclusive

– NURSECON only responds to the case with a slow statement.

Jeffrey A. Kasky, a NURSECON advisor, told TMZ … “Anyone with a few hundred dollars can file a lawsuit, which does not mean there is any merit.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises is nothing more than a profiteering vessel stealing cash from nurses in a pandemic … according to a nurse aboard a cruise canceled on COVID-19.

Jessica Mitchell just filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday against Royal Caribbean Cruises and NURSECON by the Sea, accusing the cruise line and the floating convention of hard-working nurses from their deposits for an occasional event coronavirus.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Mitchell claims the NURSECON founder plans to steal $ 2,578 cruise fees from each of the 1,500 nurses scheduled to attend left yet the growth that surrounds it all.

In the documents, Mitchell said the money taking was particularly bad today, as nurses should now be supported more than ever before as they fought COVID-19 in the forward lines.

The nurses admitted to the cruise and convention refusing to give any refund despite the cancellation, and instead lowered the fees paid and offered credit for a future convention that some did not consider. still happen for many years.

In the suit, Mitchell claimed that the cruise and convention used pandemics to line their pockets, and he said there was no reason not to bring their nurses back.

As we first reported … the the trip was a hit because of pandemics, and nurses abused the cruise allegedly refusing to provide a refund. However, Royal Caribbean claims I am offering refunds.

Mitchell wants nurses to get their money back with profit, plus more injuries.

We arrived at the Royal Caribbean for comment … so far, no word has been repeated.

Originally published – 5:16 PM PT