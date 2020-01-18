Royal Caribbean says Grandfather knew window was open when he dropped toddler

TAMPA (WFLA / NBC) – Royal Caribbean claims the video proves that an 18-month-old girl’s grandfather, who “undeniably” fell from a cruise ship last year, knew the window was open before telling the little girl about it held on and lost grip.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand died in July 2019 from deck 11 of a Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when it docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In an illegal death lawsuit, the girl’s family claims that warning signs in front of open windows could have prevented the child’s death. They said Chloe’s grandfather lifted her to the window and thought it was closed.

However, the shipping company contests this claim in an application for dismissal of the lawsuit submitted this month.

The application includes a series of images from a security video showing grandfather leaning out of the window before the incident to prove that he knew it was open.

The girl’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was charged with negligent murder in Puerto Rico.

In response to the family’s lawsuit, Royal Caribbean submitted videos from two cameras that were said to be recording Anello’s actions.

Royal Caribbean said in its court motion that “the death of Chloe Wiegand is a sad tragedy,” but grandfather is solely responsible.