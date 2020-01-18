Royal Caribbean says the video proves that the grandfather knew the window was open before dropping the toddler

PUERTO RICO (WXIN) – Royal Caribbean says a man from Northern Indiana knew that a window was open just before he picked up his stepdaughter and lost his grip.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand died in July. Her family sued the shipping company for negligence.

According to court records, Royal Caribbean says video shows show that Salvatore Anello knew the window was open. He even said that he had leaned his torso out of the window before picking up Chloe.

Court documents say, “This is not a case where an ignorant child approaches an open window and falls out because the window was broken or misplaced. Rather, it is an adult man, Chloe’s step-grandfather, who no doubt confirms that: (1) he went to a window he knew was open; (2) leaned his torso out of the window for a few seconds; (3) reached for Chloe and picked it up; and (4) then he held her at the open window and out for thirty-four seconds before losing his grip and dropping Chloe out of the window. ‘

Royal Caribbean also included images from their surveillance video in the lawsuit. They say there were two surveillance cameras that recorded the events that led to the case.

According to Royal Caribbean, the still images from the videos show Anello in a dark short-sleeved shirt (see red circle) to Chloe with a white hat (see second red circle) to the open window on deck 11.

When he arrives at the open window and Chloe is lying on the floor, Anello bends his upper body over the wooden railing and out of the window frame for about eight seconds.

Anello leans forward, picks up Chloe and lifts her over the wooden rail to the open window.

Anello stops in front of the open window, which is 11 decks above the ground, and holds Chloe for about 34 seconds before falling.

Royal Caribbean says the “only reasonable conclusion from the video” is that Anello knew that the window was open before she lifted Chloe over the wooden rail and held her out of the open window for a “considerable amount of time,” thereby “making her life.” ruthlessly endangered “.

Anello says he’s color-blind and didn’t notice the window of the eleventh story was open, but Royal Caribbean says video evidence proves it doesn’t matter because he knew the window was open.

Anello is charged with negligent murder in Puerto Rico.

Wiegands lawyer Michael Winkleman made the following statement:

The Wiegands respond to the Royal Caribbean’s request for rejection. In short, Royal Caribbean’s rejection request is unfounded and deceptive. It is clear that Royal Caribbean’s tactic is to blame Chloe’s grandfather instead of accepting that Royal Caribbean has not introduced industry standards for infant safety aboard its ships, which ultimately resulted in Chloe’s tragic death. Royal Caribbean has assumed its defense in this case and its guilt towards Chloe’s grandfather by submitting two misleading views of its surveillance cameras to the court and authorities of Puerto Rico. However, the plaintiffs were first allowed to inspect the site at the site of the incident on January 10, less than a week after Royal Caribbean first informed the Wiegands that they were making changes to the vessel that would destroy the area in which the incident occurred , This inspection revealed that Royal Caribbean’s motion to dismiss failed to notify the Court of Justice and presumably the authorities that there were no fewer than thirteen CCTV video cameras in the area of ​​the incident. The Wiegands will ask the court to force Royal Caribbean to produce all of the video from nearby cameras.

In addition, Wiegands’ response to Royal Caribbean’s rejection request will definitely show what the Wiegands have said since day one: that Chloe’s grandfather never knew there was an open window and never knowingly put Chloe at risk. If Royal Caribbean had simply followed the industry standards for protecting young children, this tragedy would not have happened.