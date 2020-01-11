Royal family to meet after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announces decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties

Loading...

LONDON – The Royal Family of the United Kingdom will meet on Monday to discuss the role of Prince Harry and Meghan in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are “stepping down” from their royal duties, said one source of the palace to ABC News.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to review the next steps.

British media reported on Saturday that the Queen wanted a solution before Harry’s next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, flew to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent six weeks of Christmas vacation. They announced this week that they plan to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, Canada being their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years during the filming of the television program “Suits”.

The prince and former actress got married in 2018, and the shows from their wedding at Windsor Castle were watched worldwide. Harry, 35, is sixth in the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the most popular members of the royal family.

