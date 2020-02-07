Royce 5’9 & Benny The Butcher

Royce 5’9 presents today (February 7th) the fourth single of this month’s album The Allegory. While the video single “Overcomer” was seen with Westside Gunn in January, “Upside Down” is Benny The Butcher. In particular, all three Griselda members appear on separate tracks from the LP of February 21, which also features performances by Vince Staples, Kxng Crooked, T.I. and others.

When released as a video, “Upside Down” sees Nickel Nine at the pulpit, preaching why he brings his rhymes to real places. He also faces racism in hip-hop and in society. After Royce’s outstanding appearance on Tana Talk 3 in 2018, Benny returned the favor with a highly competitive guest appearance that matched 5’9s energy and thesis.

Royce 5’9s new song is about how he got better over time and if he’s the best

Royce starts with a barrage of bars about why he’s an outstanding MC. “Whoever thinks I’m here to do a stupid Viacom radio jingle messed up all my shit / sittin ‘high on the hoop, on my high horse the only artist who can make time, John Amos / Rapper God has broken out of a comic-con-cano / has committed a lyrical murder while he is next to Preemo / For the Downers, I’m Drano / For the genre, I’m Thanos / Any Spitter think he’s sick than that, I have the antidote / take it back when there were eighths in the pack / kidnap the little rap you wrote, leave your family behind / by the pretty quote / that I left in this ransom, ”Royce spits.

Next, Nickel confronts prominent white comedians who have used the N word publicly. He continues to illustrate why the difference in circumstances between blacks and whites is not a laughing matter. “Bill Maher uses the term” ni ** a “so loosely /” Because he honestly knows that he uses it in DL, Louis / C.K. I know he can use it before ‘Pookie’. But I damn know he wouldn’t use it in front of DL. White children have a relationship with a ton of perks a ton / you come to church on the 1st and 21st and when it comes to dirt / Gucci is not the only one who puts black faces on shirts / black women want like cartoon characters be built, ‘Eric Cartman’ / This is very similar to Saartjie Baartman. “In particular, the MC produced the track – and the rest of The Allegory.

Benny proves to be a feature specialist, also for an artist who works with a rap cross-section. In the meeting he spits out: “You have always done your best, complicated your stress / the rules for money, your last step made you think / I am the one behind the wheel when they talk to the left / I need violence, Rasheed Wallace, I agree with a TEC / What is the difference to a Ni ** a who lived it and storytellers? / Of course we are serious criminals, sold a whiter stone than Tori Spelling / Roll with killers, nobody in my block was poorer than us / I put a fork in the pot and I feel euphoric / Young pagans clap tools over VVS- Jewels / White kids pull out heaters at school, want CBS News / Became a legend for the skeptics who don’t believe me / And I never ate in the morning unless they feed me at school It’s Griselda, ni ** a, you know we are the company without a fox ‘/ Everything about the timing and I was strictly on the clock / Because I’m so bad now, I deserve what I have’, the buffalo, New York spits on.

Others in the community offer money, weapons, jewelry, and other things. This is associated with a street transaction in an alley. The video should continue and give further signals. Ashley Sorrell sings part of the song, referring to a popular crossover folk pop piece from the 80s.

Royce is one of the first and best known supporters of Griselda. Veteran MC recently chatted with Joe Budden to explain why Eminem’s new group avoided some of the pitfalls Slaughterhouse faced.

