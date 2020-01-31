Royce 5’9 – I don’t age audio

Hip-hop heads are less than a month away from Royce 5’9s The Allegory album. The February 21st album by Heaven Studios / eOne will feature Benny The Butcher, Kxng Crooked, Vince Staples, Conway The Machine, DJ Premier and Oswin Benjamin.

Nickel Nine dates from 2019 and has released two video singles. “Black Savage” with T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid and White Gold challenged a label that is widely used in the media. In the meantime, the video for “Overcomer” this month used Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career as its own allegory of so much wrong in the rap game. The lyrics of this song warned Royce’s former label colleague Yelawolf from Shady Records.

Royce 5’9s allegory tracklist includes Griselda, Vince Staples and DJ Premier

Now 5’9 releases his third single “I Don’t Age”. Like the rest of the album, the track itself is produced, just like Royce has a strong presence behind the microphone and boards of Eminems Music To Be Murdered By. The song is about how Royce 5’9 is getting better. He has been an explosive MC since “Boom”. However, the 2018 Book of Ryan and the various songs that were released afterwards show that this over 20-year-old veteran in his forties only sharpened his weapons of microphone destruction.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZAzXmPG6Vg (/ embed)

After a refrain that alludes to “C * caine” from 2018, Nickel Nine spits: “Dollars just before the purchase of No Change / Started without shame to play around in Mulsanne / Tolerance high, no pain felt / Cotton- Mouth with guys who have the code names / I remember how I nodded, too hot, just watched Soul Train / Now I’m sailing out of the boat brain / Hunnid thousand dollar gold chain / woman is too expensive for a Cadillac become / too icy to fight, too divine for a battle rap / too beautiful to be in ciphers, too deep for moderation / too free for relief to seek confirmation / young, black to receive salutations. ”

Royce tells Joe Budden that he has a new album and it will bring Budden out of retirement

In the second verse of the song (which can be heard in less than three minutes), the veteran from Detroit, Michigan raps: “I’m too shady to be neutral. These artists are trying to separate us. When I go to Kendrick Lamar, the world I will watch the controls change. I am far too vicious to ask for my respect. I am far too commissioned for the dissin. Man, listen time to collect like the IRS. ”

The third verse keeps things higher. “Don’t talk to me second, I’m the best / you sleep as always, I’d rather stay awake / they say you’re what you eat but I never ate GOAT / I went arm to arm shopping for malls and wraiths who blow gray smoke / dialed in like conference calls, strapped in like waco / playin ‘hov, “friend or foe” / lost friends like ross and rachel on the street / big bro was a criminal, give you l’s, give me o’s / the only one what looks good on paper is Benji’s, h * e / my sobriety was more loyal to me than this h * e / never impair my intellect for the internet / just send these goals in rose / how the hell is nickel madness, Yes man? If I know around the clock, I fly to Paris because I spill blood, drink half a liter of them / I don’t get older. ”

Benny The Butcher explains why rap is a grown man’s game

New music from Royce is currently on the official AFH playlist.

Press photo by Tremaine Edwards provided by eOne,

,