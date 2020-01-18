Royce 5’9 – The Allegory Artwork, Tracklist & Features

Yesterday (January 17th) Royce 5’9 released the second video single for his 2020 album The Allegory. The successor of The Book Of Ryan, which was celebrated in 2018, has included “Black Savage” (with T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid and White Gold) and “Overcomer” (with Westside Gunn).

While the first single was part of Roc Nation’s NFL initiative and was played at broadcasts and other league events, the newer look made for the verbal bumps against Yelawolf and Kid Rock, as well as a video that told the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Royce 5’9 explains how Griselda avoided some slaughterhouse mistakes

Royce 5’9 now publishes the tracklist, guest and artwork information for an album that he produced exclusively. Long-time partners Griselda with Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine can be seen on the LP, which are spread over three songs. Other guests include Kxng Crooked from Slaughterhouse, DJ Premier from PRhyme and a league of impressive young spitters including Vince Staples, Oswin Benjamin and G Perico. Royce’s brother Kid Vishis can also be seen on Heaven Studios / eOne’s February 21 release.

The allegory tracklist and the artwork:

1. “Mr. Grace ’(intro)

2. Dope Man feat. Emanny & Cedric The Entertainer

3. “I don’t age”

4. Pendulum feat. Ashley Sorrell

5. I play Grafh forever

6. Ice cream (stopover)

7. “On The Block” feat. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier

8. “Generation is broken”

9. “Overcomer” feat. Westside Gunn

10. Ms. Grace ’’ (interlude)

11. “Thou Shall” feat. Kid Vishis

12. FUBU feat. Conway the machine

13. “A Black Man Favorite Shoe” (Skit)

14. ‘Upside Down’ feat. Ashley Sorrell & Benny The Butcher

15. Perspective (sketch)

16. ‘Tricked’ feat. KXNG crooked

17. “Black people in America”

18. “Black Savage” feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, white gold, CyHi The Prynce & T.I.

19. “Rhinestone Doo Rag”

20. “Young World” feat. Vince Staples & G Perico

21. “My People Free” property. Ashley Sorrell

22. ‘Hero’ feat. White gold

DJ Premier & Royce 5’9 Talk All Things PRhyme (AFH-TV-Video)

This week, Royce guested and produced for Eminems Music To Be Murdered By.

Video interviews with Royce 5’9 are available from AFH TV. We currently offer free 7-day trial subscriptions, New music from Royce is currently on the official AFH playlist.

,