Royce 5’9 & Westside Gunn – Overcomers

Royce 5’9 has undoubtedly consolidated a permanent place at the table among the elite hip-hop writers. Twenty years away from “Boom”, the MC from Detroit, Michigan is making the best music of his career and has now added a production to his repertoire.

On the same day he knocked and produced on Eminem’s surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, Nickel Nine takes a second video look at a collection of songs that promise to be another benchmark in his discography. Griselda’s Westside Gunn can be seen in “Overcomer” (which is also under contract with Ems Shady Records). The single follows the “Black Savage” video from November. Both songs are to be recorded in Royces The Allegory, which is exclusively produced by Royce and is due to be released next month (February 21st).

Royce 5’9 explains how Griselda avoided some slaughterhouse mistakes

Although the video comes with a disclaimer, it shows the plot of a rapper in the bedroom who is pursuing a plan. He is jumped into a group, builds up his gang personality to be kidnapped and finally testify against his allies. Equipped with rainbow-colored hair and facial tattoos, the narrative overlays exactly what happened to Tekashi 6ix9ine in 2019. The Brooklyn, New York rapper is expected to be released from prison later this year for investigation against his former colleagues and management team.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6Js1BPLZQE (/ embed)

The lyrics also raise eyebrows with comments about rap colleagues. Royce uses “Overcomer” as an opportunity to warn Yelawolf, a former employee and label colleague of Shady Records. He warns the ghetto cowboy artist whom he calls vultures. Royce spits out: “Yelawolf, this is your first and last run. I’m not going to turn it upside down, your punk ass knows what it’s about. You think it’s about being loud or trying to be hostile until you find them face down on the floor in front of the kid rock house. / Even though you’re a vulture fanatic. / I hope that will make you sober. / Men like, women lie, numbers too. ”Remarkably, Royce does not report a violation by Catfish Billy. However, it comes at a time when Gadsden, Alabama MC / producer has been into rock and country since his hip-hop breakthrough in early 2010.

Royce tells Joe Budden that he has a new album and it will bring Budden out of retirement

Without naming Yelawolf, Royce turned to the dissident of a recent guest appearance on the Joe Budden podcast. “(Yelawolf) will know why (I will call him out) he will surely know why,” Royce said to his Slaughterhouse co-founder, without naming him. “I mean, it’s a situation that’s happening in hip-hop right now. Okay: we have all kinds of people, but we are of a certain type. We have white people, white people who enter the business and use the culture “We have a very open culture, everyone can thrive here. We have a few whites who come in and use that and then do very bad things behind closed doors – very nasty, racist things behind closed doors. They make comments and things like that.” He added, “I have to start holding these people accountable. If you don’t, the cycle will just continue.” Eminem, Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf performed on “Psychopath Killer” in 2014. The song followed a few appearances under the Label slogan that Nickel and Yela shared the microphone in. Royce recently called his colleague Michigander Kid Rock on Twitter for questionable comments about the closure of his restaurant Royce, who calls Yela “David Duke”, has shared an opponent’s response. In the screenshot, the Slumerican creator Nickel Eminems called “Hype Man” and warned him about “wolves”. The Alabama artist also used the hashtags #NewSouth.

The track starts with W.S.G. He remembers his street exploits and looks at what he has overcome to become a homemade rap star. Both men appear in the video. Gunn, a former inmate and day-to-day worker in his past, is on TV as the fictional characters watch from his comfortable couch. Both he and Royce knock on the camera.

Royce 5’9, T.I. & CyHi use bold bars to redefine Savage meaning (video)

When the song is there, Royce’s verse burns. “Looking for a right like the birth of Christ / breaking every generation curse in life / perverse conciseness, making sure the verse is right / bringing the verse back to earth, make sure my hearse is white, “Royce begins with a song about the obstacles he simply overcame by being black in America. “I don’t rhyme with the same, I’m the jealous target / I’m lifelong underground, this is a seller’s market / The rich get richer, the poor get greedy / We need Clarance A. to find out what is going on in these board meetings is owed, ”Royce spits out a few bars later. He praised Clarence Avant for standing up for black artists to make better use of the powers that were in him.

It closes with strong lines that look at those – black and white – who died in battle. “Martin was shot on the Lorraine balcony, became alchemy / was spat at in the hospital when he was suffocated by the doctors / Michael was caught at six at night, exactly by a laser / Mac Miller died when he asked for his life and God Prayer recited / Impeccably thought out, the product of Nas ‘work / Is not like me, I am Chris Lighty, I am a violator / Devoted to raising Sellin’ Blackness / I feel like a lady who insults Kevin Liles about leather jackets / Prince when he said Nas: ‘Own your masters or your ass-out’ / Best rapper between Cardi and Meg The stallion is Kash Doll. ”Kash is a detroit man.

Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny will never endanger the Griselda Sound (AFH TV Video)

Slaughterhouse / Bad Meets Evil member’s eighth solo album will be released on February 21st. Vince Staples, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and G Perico join Gunn, CyHi The Prynce, T.I. and others as guests. Long before Griselda joined the Shady family, Royce was an unshakable lawyer and associate. Most recently he was seen in Benny’s Tana Talk 3.

Looking behind the scenes of the song and the video, an overloaded Westside Gunn said: “This song is stupid; It is really produced by me. “Gunn continues how Royce emailed him a lot of instrumentals. “I thought,” No man, I’m here now, I’m in the D, let’s cook from scratch, “says Gunn.” He went through shit, he only played this sample. Then Royce, who produced the track, added , added: “I thought it was only two bars, it is not enough.” He said: “Yes, it is!” I said: “Are you sure?”

Yelawolf Blasts Post Malone as Cultural Appropriator (Audio)

Last year, Westside Gunn released a WWCD on Shady Records with Benny and Conway. This album was named among the best of the year by Ambrosia For Heads. Solo he released Hitler Wears Hermes 7 and Flygod Is An Awesome God.

Video interviews with Royce 5’9 and Westside Gunn are available from AFH TV. We currently offer free 7-day trial subscriptions, New music from Royce and Gunn is currently on the official AFH playlist.

Royce 5’9s most powerful song of his career is a call for solidarity and pride

Additional reporting from Bandini,

,