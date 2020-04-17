RPI Professor Develops Regional Coronavirus Prediction Model

Like people almost everywhere in society, Professor Malik Magdon Ismail is accommodating to a new lifestyle during the coronavirus pandemic.

RPI researcher and computer science professor Malik Magdon Ismail spends a lot of time isolating in developing new statistical models that predict how coronaviruses will work and spread in different regions. I am told.

“For example, comparing New York City and Albany is very different in how quickly the disease spreads in New York City and Albany,” Magdon Ismail said.

The Magdon-Ismail model is built on the New York Department of Health’s reports of daily COVID-19 infections in various counties. The black line in the Magdon-Ismail graph shows when the virus is expected to peak and the time it takes for the curve to flatten.

“There are two things that influence the black curve,” Magdon-Ismail said. “How quickly this disease spreads and how many people can get it”

Magdon-Ismail says it can be applied to any community and that these factors can be measured by considering the proportion of people observing population density and social distance.

“The curve gets flatter later, but lower as the social distance gets farther and more housing orders come in,” he said.

In much denser New York City, the Magdon Ismail study predicts a peak in late April. Albany predicts a slower peak, but the infection rate is much lower.

“Albany is infected by far fewer people, but because we managed social distances much more effectively, it’s infected at a much slower rate,” he said. “That is, the peak is farther than New York City.”

Magdon-Ismail says the ability to adjust the social distance variable allows local leaders to use the model to measure the impact of mitigating home stay orders at different times.

“If 50% of people start moving, or 90% of people start moving?” Magdon-Ismail pondered. “90% of what can happen is that the virus says,” Wow, more people get infected. ” “

Since the RPI campus is closed to students and professors, providing useful data to decision makers is his way to contribute to uncertain times, Magdon Ismail said.

“If so, that is my contribution to the front line,” Magdon Ismail said. “I’m not at the forefront, but I feel I need to do something.”

