RS2 takes over Kalicom Digital Payments System

The global payment service provider RS2 announced on Wednesday (January 22) the takeover of Kalicom Liebers payment systems KG.

Kalicom specializes in commercial networking for digital card payment systems. With the purchase of Kalicom, RS2 received a premium of “more than 4,000 terminals and an existing trading book”. The company will have more opportunities to sell, install and service terminals, as well as more capacity to process card transactions for small and medium-sized German accounts.

The acquisition also gives RS2 a head start in the direct acquiring market. Company spokesmen said the transaction was another step to lead the global acquisitions and issues market.

Kalicom founder Ralf Liebers said that RS2’s broader reach and technology could make things brighter for the company.

RS2 COO and CFO Jens Mahlke added that his company has applied for a license from a financial institution to open its own direct business, which will start in Europe. He said Kalicom’s terminal and digital payments business was a good addition to what RS2 wanted overall, and the acquisition would be a “great continuation” of his strategy.

Daniela Mielke, CEO of RS2, recently said that partnering with other companies to provide payments could be a better overall approach than changing whole business models and relying on third-party groups to process payment methods. She noted that customers can usually tell the difference when a company only offers basic payment options like cards or cash, as opposed to seamless, lightning-fast, and custom options like Uber or Amazon. Such ultra-light payment methods, simplified for reasons of efficiency, are also a trend for small businesses in 2020.

According to Mielke, the best payment method that a customer can use is “one that he does not have”.

