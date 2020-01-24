RSPCA volunteers needed SA messages

120 volunteers were urgently asked to provide food for the wild animals affected by the bush fires in the Kangaroo Islands. (Trent Lawson / Instagram)

120 volunteers were urgently asked to provide food for the wild animals affected by the bush fires in the Kangaroo Islands.

According to the RSPCA, there is growing concern that animals that survived the fires will now starve.

“We don’t know how many animals are left to their own devices in completely barren landscapes, but animal rescuers are starting to find animals in extremely poor condition due to lack of food and water,” said Paul Stevenson, CEO of RSPCA SA.

“Since so many areas have not yet been developed, we fear that these animals found will be the tip of the iceberg.

“And it’s not just koalas. Several endangered species have also lost habitat.”

The RSPCA said volunteers would work in teams to distribute food and water to affected animals, and to collect food for animals in care.

Adelaide Wildlife Rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen rescued with koala in a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island southwest of Adelaide.

The operation is expected to continue for at least the next three months to allow enough time for vegetation to grow back.

The RSPCA will also set up one or two food depots on the island so that the locals can collect food for native animals.