Ruben Boykin becomes Osaka Evessa’s assistant coach

Gratitude and passion summarize Ruben Boykin Jr.’s new chapter in basketball careers.

Boykin is grateful to be employed as a full-time basketball coach. Boykin also recognizes that his passion for the game is an important trait that he must have as he learns how to teach the game and develop strategies to defeat opponents.

The former striker of Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks (2003-07) is in his first season as an assistant coach for Osaka Evessa.

Earlier this week, Osaka had the second best record (18-9) in the West Division with six teams. Under the new head coach Kensaku Tennichi, the Evessa have increased their game this season after an ups and downs between 2018 and 19 (23:37 record).

The 34-year-old Boykin was an outstanding star for Akita Northern Happinets in the Bj League era of the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons. The Northern Happinets were runner-ups twice in a row in Boykin’s Akita uniform. In his first season in Japan, the Los Angeles native scored an average of 13.9 points, a league leader with 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

“I couldn’t thank the Osaka Evessa organization enough to get me here,” Boykin said in a recent interview.

He continued: “A few months ago, I couldn’t get a coaching job anywhere, mainly because the universities want coaches who have been coaching for five years. I had a 9-to-5 job and had set myself the task of destroying the feature film of middle school students, high school students, college players and professional basketball players.

“My goal was to teach boys and girls how to win the coach’s trust, become a star in their role, possibly get a scholarship, and get paid to play at the pro level. I did this because I wanted to have a voice in the game. I didn’t care what age group I was teaching, I just wanted to teach the game the right way. And by teaching children, it helped me learn so much about how to gain trust, do hard work, adapt, and never give up.

“I hope this is the reputation I get as a coach in Japan.”

Let’s take a short break and remember that Boykin has been an integral part of the NAU cast during his four years with Flagstaff.

He started 90 of his 119 games for the Lumberjacks. With Mike Adras at the top, Boykin was appointed to the All-Big Sky Conference First Team in 2006 and 2007.

Which led to a professional career that lasted more than a decade. The 201 cm Boykin professional career began in Poland in 2007 and included positions in teams in Italy, Greece and Germany. After qualifying for the Northern Happinets, he also competed for three other B. League teams, Bambitious Nara, Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Sunrockers Shibuya, for which he played his last game in 2018.

Now he works with a head coach (Tennichi), who led Evessa to two successive titles in the first three seasons of the dissolved bj league (2005-06, 2006-007 and 2006-08). , Tennichi left the club in 2010 and worked in colleges and pro ranks, including Nishinomiya Storks, before returning to Osaka in the past off-season.

In addition to Boykin, Tennichi’s coaching staff also includes assistant Akitomo Takeno, a former outstanding security guard who retired two years ago at the age of 31 due to knee injuries. Boykin and Takeno were Akita teammates.

Positive coaching synergy

According to Boykin, the “synergy between me, Coach Tennichi and Coach Takeno was better than I ever thought.”

Pushed to further details, Boykin replied with this explanation: “I was in teams where the assistants didn’t particularly like the head coach and vice versa. Both Tennichi and Takeno speak English, which makes communication between us much easier and more effective. Each of we value what the other has to say and we solve problems together. It doesn’t matter whether we are in a staff meeting or during a break in a critical part of the game, we are on the same side.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the head coach or one of us, the players hear the same message. And I think that is very valuable for a team.”

In August, Evessa’s deputy director general, Shinji Tomiyama, contacted Boykin via Facebook and asked if he was interested in joining the team’s revised coaching staff.

According to Boykin, the timing was right.

“I tried for a year to get a college coaching job for Division I in America and couldn’t get one because I had no coaching experience,” said Boykin. “The universities didn’t necessarily trust me to know what I was doing, despite playing professionally for eleven years.”

Boykin is now almost in the middle of his first season as a pro coach convinced that he made the right decision. This included discussions with his wife about the change.

In addition, familiarity with Takeno helped him make the decision to return overseas. Takeno, who played under Tennichi and served as an assistant coach for the storks, gave Boykin a well received feedback about him.

“I asked him how coach Tennichi was doing and he only gave me positive reports of what kind of person he is,” recalls Boykin. “I didn’t know much about coach Tennichi until I came to Osaka. He spoke to me about his basketball philosophy and what his mentor coach Paul Westhead had taught him.

“It was a blessing to be here and to be able to talk to basketball coach Tennichi every day.”

Boykin, a graduate of the University High School Charter in West Los Angeles, believes that one of the key factors for Osaka’s success this season is that all members of the organization work together for the same goals.

A sense of purpose

Boykin found that there was meaning and purpose throughout the Evessa organization.

“I think I made an impression here, but it’s more than me,” said Boykin. “I have to be on the same side as the head coach, he has to be on the same side as the managers, and they have to be on the same page with the office staff and ticket holders.

“Our fans were great at home and on the go and gave us an additional advantage. Ultimately, we can work with players on their skills, encourage players, and put players in the best positions to be successful, but they have to get the shot. And they were ready. “

It is clear that Boykin takes his job seriously and uses the time to prepare for exercises and games, coaching meetings and other work tasks.

But like any other young coach, Boykin knows he has room for growth.

“I feel that my coaching strengths are destroying the film at team and individual levels,” said Boykin. “I am proud to help a player and our team do better. But my greatest strength as a coach is to be enthusiastic about every player on our team. In my opinion, one of the biggest pieces of basketball that is most overlooked is someone who really believes in you. “

And what aspects of his coaching responsibilities does Boykin try to improve these days?

“Right now I’m trying to understand what adjustments need to be made earlier,” said Boykin. “That bothered me earlier this season because I waited until I saw it in the movie and then we talked about it in the staff meeting.”

Boykin searches for wisdom from the past and introduces greats of the coaching profession to find out what made her successful.

Think of it as an important homework that he has given himself.

“I read books about and listen to interviews with Phil Jackson, Bill Belichick, and John Thompson. One of the most common things they talk about is that because of your preparation, you can quickly get the attitude right,” said Boykin. “I’m getting better at it, but I know I still have a long way to go.”

“Love of the game”

It’s funny, people say, how life develops. We can imagine having a specific career for 50 years. Or we have no idea what kind of work we want to do.

In college, Boykin was a successful basketball player driven by talent, dedication, and hard work.

Years later he admitted that he had never seen it coming … never thought he would have a longer career with the professionals.

“In my wildest dreams I never thought I would play basketball professionally for the first time, let alone as a coach,” Boykin says now. “Social media was still in its infancy when I graduated from college in 2007. I had no idea that boys go abroad to play basketball. I thought it was NBA or at least nothing. But my eldest sister, Desi, told me I would be a coach if I stopped playing basketball because of my love of the game.

“When I was at NAU, Coach Adras and his Rob Bishop employees. Ross Land and Billy Hix prepared me a little for college coaching. As a team, we watched a film about our training every day. For each game we would have at least one 15-20 page scouting report. But what I liked best was the one-on-one skill work and video glitches. I wasn’t a fan of team video sessions because what was said was sometimes unnecessary. But when it was a single video meeting, I felt that the coaches were really trying to encourage me and help me become a better player. And that is a technique that I still use today. I personally think it’s a great way to gain trust and teach a player from a coach’s perspective what to do next and what to work on. “

It’s half the world from its old university campus in Japan, but Ruben Boykin Jr.’s experience at Osaka Evessa has only reinforced his determination to stay with what he knows – and keep learning.

“In five to ten years, I want to be the head coach and have a positive impact on the players, like the coaches who influenced my basketball career.”

