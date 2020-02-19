[ruben-torres-discusses-feb-21-return-to-the-ring-in-q-&-a]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (11-, nine KOs), presents an inside glimpse into his attitude as he will headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” occasion this Friday, Feb. 21st, from the Doubletree Lodge in Ontario, Calif.

Torres, age 22, who hails from South Central Los Angeles, faces the perilous puncher from Mexico, Gabino Cota (19-10-2, 17 KOs), in an eight-spherical primary celebration bout.

Torres is guided by Danny Zamora and trains out of the Santa Fe Springs Functions Center in, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

In this article is what Torres had to say in advance of his showdown this Friday.

On his desire to make his grandmother very pleased of him, who quickly handed absent last calendar year:

“My grandmother was dear to my heart and I will usually hold her in my memory, almost everything transpired so quick when she passed absent out of nowhere. She was my variety 1 supporter and I miss out on her like crazy I’m still attempting to offer with her not getting below and I just can’t definitely set it into phrases, but I know she’s in a far better place. I will normally have her spirit with me when I phase into the ring and I know she’s looking at about me. I’m likely to continue on this journey to a globe title with her in my intellect, I want to make her very pleased.”

On how his supervisor and coach Danny Zamora requires that he attends school:

“My manager and coach, Danny Zamora, has been a significant affect in my existence. Just after heading to university for a several a long time, I dropped out to pursue my boxing job. When I came back to the Santa Fe Springs gymnasium, Danny instructed me that he would not educate me unless of course I continue on to show up at college. Ideal now, I’m using classes at Cerritos Higher education as encouraged by Zamora and I’m grateful to him for constantly looking out for my finest fascination.”

On combating in entrance of the supporters in Ontario as he headlines the subsequent Path to Glory present:

“I enjoy the electricity when I fight at the Doubletree Resort, every person is proper on leading of you. I can see and hear anyone in the developing and it is not considerably from downtown LA, exactly where a large amount of my family members is from, so its great that they can all arrive see me. It is a whole lot exciting and electrifying to say the minimum.

Tickets for “Path To Glory” are priced at $60, & $100 (common seating is offered out) and are available for obtain by contacting 714-935-0900, or on the web at ThompsonBoxing.com.