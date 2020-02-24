[ruben-torres-stays-undefeated-many-thanks-to-fourth-round-stoppage]

RINGSIDE 24/02/2020

This past Friday, Thompson Boxing Promotions celebrated its 20th Anniversary in boxing with their signature “Path to Glory” party from the Doubletree Lodge in Ontario, Calif.

In the key celebration, admirer most loved Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-, 9 KOs) remained undefeated with a breathtaking 4th spherical knockout above Gabino Cota (19-11-two, 17 KOs).

From the opening bell, Torres came out firing his jab when making use of tension. A looping overhand suitable followed by a left hook to the head, despatched Cota to the canvas in spherical a single.

Torres stayed poised and controlled the action in rounds two and 3. In round 4, Torres landed a straight ideal to the human body and Cota could not continue on. Torres scored the knockout at the 52 mark of spherical four.

“My opponent was a warrior and confirmed a great deal of coronary heart,” reported Torres. “I’m gaining a great deal of encounter with just about every fight. I know he was getting not comfortable in there when I was likely to the system. At some point I ended the bout with a highly effective shot to his ribs.

“I want to thank Thompson Boxing Promotion’s for supplying me an additional possibility to fight in front of my enthusiasts. I’m completely ready to step up and fight the ideal fellas in my division. I think I’ll develop into a environment winner when the option presents itself. I’m just going to preserve doing the job tough. My time will occur quickly plenty of.”

“Our 20th 12 months Anniversary display was a important accomplishment to get started off 2020,” mentioned Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “Ruben Torres is a planet course fighter and I see him in massive fights with all the leading fighters at 135 pounds.”

“Torres showed he’s one of the brightest potential clients in the lightweight division,” stated Alex Camponovo, Vice President and matchmaker for Thompson Boxing. “His top and arrive at, along with his punching electricity will give any person challenges. He will soon be in a significant battle with a ranked opponent.



Underdard Success

6-Spherical Light-weight Bout (Co-Primary Occasion)



Light-weight George Acosta (9-1, one KO) outworked Ivan Benitez (14-4, six KO) in excess of six rounds. Acosta utilised superior boxing techniques and obtained the unanimous choice victory. Scorecards go through 59-55, 60-54, 58-56.

8-Round Bantamweight Bout



Bantamweight Saul Sanchez (12-1, seven KOs) routed Victor Trejo (17-12-2, 8 KOs) for 8 whole rounds successful a unanimous conclusion. Sanchez took the fight within slugged out a really hard fought earn. Scorecards go through 80-72 and 78-74 two times for Sanchez.

4-Spherical Featherweight Bout



Featherweight Jose Sanchez (six-, four KOs) battered Luis Montellano (1-seven-two, one KO) for 4 rounds. Sanchez applied a tremendous amount of pressure from the opening bell. Scorecards examine 40-36 by all 3 judges in favor of Sanchez.

four-Spherical Middleweight Bout



Super Middleweight Richard Brewart (7-, three KOs) scored a third-spherical knockout in opposition to Erick Martinez (14-16-one, eight KOs). Following landing some effective mixtures, Brewart finished the bout at the 1: 36 mark of spherical 3 with a strong uppercut to the head.

four-Spherical Bantamweight Bout



Tremendous Bantamweight Ivan Zarate (two-) defeated Ulises Gabriel (-two) by way of unanimous selection. Zarate exhibited a good system connect all through the fight. Rating cards examine 40-36 across the board.