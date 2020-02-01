Ruben Villa continues its form with a solid unanimous decision for ShoBox

RINGSIDE 01/02/2020

📷 Dave Mandel / SHOWTIME

After his fourth consecutive win in just over 12 months on ShoBox: The New Generation, Ruben Villa is ready to end the 19-year-old Prospect series.

The undefeated featherweight Villa used a boxing clinic in a dominant unanimous win against Alexei Collado. The judges scored the 99-91 and 98-92 matches twice on Friday night in the George’s Pond Main Event at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La.

22-year-old Salinas from California, born in Villa (18: 0, 5 KO), who entered the ring in tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with his No. 8 Lakers jersey, called his performance “solid” “against one “tough and aggressive fighter. “

“He was challenging throughout the fight,” said Villa. “I have the feeling that I’m doing a good show. He was a big knockout puncher and he’s not a pushover. He got the best out of me. “

Villa, who was also the National Golden Gloves Champion of 2014 and 2016, is currently number 5 at £ 126 by the WBO and number 13 by the WBC. He said after the fight that he was ready for the best that his division had to offer.

The 31-year-old Cuban Collado (26-3, 23 KOs), who lives in Miami, lost in seven fights for the first time. “It was a good fight,” said Collado, who won the Junior Flyweight World Championship in 2006. “We both brought everything with us. We had a good show for the fans. He moves a lot and is a smart fighter. I feel like when I throw a lot I hit him, but I wasn’t active enough. “

Villa said he trained disciplined during the holidays. “Now I take a few weeks off and then go straight to the gym,” he said.

The undefeated Ukrainian and Olympic bronze medalist from 2012, Taras Shelestyuk (18: 0, 10 KO), scored a decisive victory in the fight against Argentinian Luis Alberto Veron (18: 2: 2, 9 KO). The judges scored the 10-round welterweight fight 97-93 and 98-92 twice.

Shelestyuk, who had survived a severe cut on round five on the forehead, had only fired ten rounds in the past three years.

“It was a good fight,” said Shelestyuk. “I hit him with good blows and controlled the fight. I haven’t been there since March and feel like I did well. I am happy to be on TV again.

“The cut didn’t bother me. It’s professional boxing, and these things happen. I want to be back in May or June. When I come back in the next few months, I want to compete against a big name – people like Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia . “

At the start of the show, late substitute Sulaiman Segawa (12-2-1, 3 KOs) looked impressive on his ShoBox debut when he boxed out Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-2, 6 KOs) and recorded the better statistics, but A close easy fight was called a split decision draw. One judge let Segawa win 78-74, another 77-75 for Hamazaryan and the third judge even called 76-76.

Steve Farhood, analyst at ShoBox, scored 77-75 for Segawa, while Barry Tompkins and Raul Marquez both scored 78-74 for Segawa.

“I won the fight,” said Segawa, who started the fight in just four days. “I maintained him and his aggressiveness. I came up to his weight and dictated the action. I tripped him a couple of times and he didn’t touch me. “

Segawa scored better in almost every category. Hamazaryan was more active (57.5 strokes per lap on Segawa’s 53.6), but Segawa outperformed him overall with 130-100, 42-14 kicks and 88-86 force and was more accurate in all phases (30% -22% overall 28% -8)% shocks, 31.3% -31.1% performance). Segawa even made 25-22 connections in the body

Segawa, 28, moved to Silver Spring two years ago and is originally from Kampala, Uganda. He has won six times against previously unbeaten opponents, and his two losses also against unbeaten fighters.

Hamazaryan, who made his third ShoBox appearance, returned to the ring after 16 months when he returned to his Armenian homeland to graduate in sports.

“It was a good fight,” said 23-year-old Hamazaryan. “I started slowly because of the change in resistance and felt rusty. I go straight back to the gym and keep learning. And I’ll be better. “

It was the second consecutive draw for Hamazaryan, who also had a draw against Thomas Mattice in his last ShoBox appearance in September 2018.

Friday’s fights were sponsored by Banner Promotions, Thompson Boxing and Bishop Promotions LLC. The full broadcast will be broadcast on Monday, February 3rd at 10 p.m. ET / PT on SHOWTIME EXTREME and will be available on SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME on DEMAND®.

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins called the action from the ring, and his compatriot Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez acted as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan as producer and Rick Phillips as director.