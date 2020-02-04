Rubik’s cube “Mona Lisa” is sold in Paris Life

The Street Art Rubik’s Cube version of the “Mona Lisa” entitled “Rubik Mona Lisa” by the French artist Invader from 2005 can be seen at the Artcurial auction house in Paris on February 3, 2020. – AFP picture

PARIS, February 4 – A street art rubik cube version of the “Mona Lisa” is expected to be sold for up to € 150,000 (RM 683,816) if it goes under the hammer in Paris this month.

The French artist Invader – famous for his ceramic Space Invaders figures inspired by the vintage pixelated video game – makes 330 Rubik’s Cubes and is called “Rubik Mona Lisa”.

It is the first in a series of works in which the artist recreated some of the great paintings in art history in Rubik’s Cubes.

Invader, whose real name is Franck Slama, claimed that they were the foundation of a new art movement called “Rubikcubism”.

He glued Space Invaders to walls in more than 33 countries and even inspired smartphone apps for fans trying to track them down.

“Rubik Mona Lisa” will be sold on February 23 at an auction with some of the biggest names in street art at Artcurial on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Invader produced “Rubik Mona Lisa” in 2005 and since then has re-enacted Edouard Manet’s impressionist masterpiece “Le Dejeuner sur l’Herbe” and Gustave Courbet’s controversial work “The Origin of the World” ”In Rubik’s Cubes.

The cube, a cult children’s puzzle from the 1980s, was invented by the Hungarian sculptor Emo Rubik as a teaching aid to explain three-dimensional shapes to his architecture students.

A blockbuster show by Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre in Paris, in which the “Mona Lisa” is exhibited, ends at the end of this month. – AFP