Rublev tries to hide the hot track after the run to Melbourne on July 16

Russian Andrey Rublev celebrates his victory against Belgian David Goffin during the Austaralian Open match in round three on January 25, 2020 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Andrey Rublev’s “amazing” unbeaten start to the season showed no signs of slowing on Saturday as Russian offspring said goodbye to a set to drop eleventh seed David Goffin from the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old extended his unbeaten streak to eleven games and defeated the Belgians 2-6, 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 4) to secure a place in the fourth round to secure.

He meets either Alexander Zverev, the seventh seed, or the experienced Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to reach his first quarter-finals in Melbourne Park.

The 17th seed said he had made an effort not to think about how many times he had won, but was repeatedly reminded of it by the media.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think about how many games I win, how many games I lose. In the media, it’s more like you win 10 games, ”he said.

“Then you start thinking, wow, I won 10 games.

“Of course it’s amazing that I win so many games in a row. However, tennis is a sport in which there is only one winner every week. Most of the time you lose every week.”

Rublev reached the Australian Open after winning in Doha and Adelaide. He became the first man since Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to win two titles in the first two weeks of a season.

“Everything is great with confidence,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s not about trust. If you feel the ball well, it’s amazing. But you can’t control it.

“Maybe one day you play really well, and on the second day you don’t play so well. Then it’s more about becoming a mentality. The mental side is the most important thing in tennis.” – AFP